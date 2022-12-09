Is there a car inspired by the Audi R8 in GTA Online?

Most cars in GTA Online are based on real-life vehicles. Rockstar Games takes inspiration from real-world automobiles and modifies them to fit the in-game theme. In most cases, each vehicle in the game is a hybrid of two or more vehicles.

The Audi R8 is one of the most popular real-life cars and the dream of many car enthusiasts. The stylish-looking car was introduced in the early 2000s and has been a source of fascination for many. Rockstar's creators also imported the vehicle into GTA Online and gave it a special touch.

This article discusses which cars are modeled after the Audi R8 and how many variants are available in the game.

Four cars in GTA Online inspired by the Audi R8

The Obey automobile company in GTA Online is an imitation of Audi, and it has released numerous real-life Audi-inspired vehicles in the HD Universe. Among them, the Obey 9F is the game's closest replica of the Audi R8.

However, the game developers added several variants to the title based on real-life variants of the car. The Obey 9F Cabrio, 10F, and 10F Widebody are based on several Audi R8 models.

Obey 9F

Obey 9F is a sports car in GTA Online inspired by the base model of the Audi R8. It has a sleek aerodynamic body with a low profile, giving it a stylish, sporty appearance. The car's rear trunk houses a V8-powered mid-engine attached to a 6-speed transmission, which propels the vehicle to a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

It is one of the OG cars included in the game's release. Although the car is slower than many other sports counterparts in GTA Online, it's known for its quick acceleration, excellent handling, and responsive braking. Interested players can purchase the vehicle for $120,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Obey 9F Cabrio

The 9F Cabrio is the convertible version of the standard Obey 9F. It is loosely based on the real-life Audi R8 Spyder and shares many similarities. While the car is almost identical to 9F, the glass panel over the engine bay has been replaced with a solid cover that houses the vehicle's folded roof.

GTA Online players can purchase the vehicle for $130,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

Obey 10F

The Obey 10F is an improved version of the standard 9F based on the real-life Audi R8 (4S). Although the design is reminiscent of the 9F, the front bumper and door panels have been replaced with new aerodynamic designs.

It was released on October 6, 2022, as part of GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises DLC update and cost a higher price of $1,675,000. The 10F is powered by a V12 engine, coupled with a 7-speed transmission, and has a top speed of 126.00 mph 202.78 km/h.

Obey 10F Widebody

As the name implies, it is a widebody version of the standard 10F. The 10F Widebosy is based on the real-life Audi R8 (4S) but with a wider, more aerodynamic body. Players can take their 10F to Benny's Original Motor Works and upgrade it for $575,000.

While the engine properties remain the same as the standard vehicle, the upgrade raises its top speed to 128.00 mph or 206.00 km/h.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes