Is Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online?

The highest-paying heists in GTA 5 Online offer lucrative rewards and the chance to earn a lot of money in one go. The newly released Cluckin Bell Farm Raid also offers such an opportunity, but several players are wondering if it is indeed the best option. The confusion arose since Rockstar Games did not explain the final payout properly or relay the information to the masses.

The short answer to this question is: no, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is not the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online. While its payout is decent, some other missions and heists pay way more than it. However, that doesn't make Cluckin Bell Farm Raid unworthy of grinding.

This article will discuss the payout of this raid and let you know if it is worth doing over and over again in GTA 5 Online.

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is not the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online

As mentioned, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid has a good payout but is not the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online. You will get a fixed sum of $500,000 after completing all the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions in the game. You can also get some extra cash from previous setup missions, but it generally does not cross this mark.

While playing the heist for the first time, you will obtain a $250,000 first-time bonus. This raises the first payout to a total of $750,000. However, this can only be obtained if you play the missions alongside your friends for the first time.

While $500,000 is no small amount in the game, the payout of Cluckin Bell Farm Raid does not make it the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online.

Several other heists, like Diamond Casino and Doomsday, fit the bill better since they offer a huge reward for each successful attempt. Their payout usually ranges from $1-2 million in the game but requires a lot of work and a good team to complete.

On the other hand, the Cayo Perico heist can be completed solo, like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA 5 Online, but it pays way better money. You can almost always make around $1 million from this heist if you collect the right secondary loot and get a good primary target. Even in the worst-case scenario, it pays more than what the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid does.

However, don't be disheartened because, unlike the highest-paying heist in GTA 5 Online, you can grind the newest one several times a day without any problem due to how easy the missions are. This makes it quite lucrative if you have time on your hands.

In the meantime, you can also check out our article where we explain how to save the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale outfit.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like grinding heists in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I hate it 0 votes View Discussion