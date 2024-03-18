How to save GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits are clothing that you get during the finale of the DLC in GTA Online. However, they disappear as soon as you reach Vincent's lockup with the loot and finish the mission. Naturally, everyone wants to know if there is a way to keep these outfits in the game since Rockstar Games has not offered a method to do so.

There is a way to keep the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits in GTA Online, but you must complete a few steps first to find the outfit in your appearance menu.

This article will guide you on how to save the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits in GTA Online and wear them even after completing the mission.

Note: Rockstar Games might have patched this glitch by the time you use it if it isn't working for you.

You can save the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits by exploiting a glitch in GTA Online

The walkaround that allows you to save the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits was shared by GhillieMaster on YouTube.

First, you must create a playlist of the contact missions and add the final Scene of the Crime to it. From here, choose the mission and click the button prompt to start it. However, as soon as you do this, open the playlist and hit X (for PlayStation) or D-pad or A (for Xbox) and the equivalent for PC, and then start spamming either of these buttons to start the finale.

If done correctly, you will start the Scene of the Crime mission handed to you by Lester. After this interesting mission merge situation, you can save the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid outfits.

Once you load into the mission, open the interaction menu and go to the Appearance option. Here, head to the Illuminated Clothing section and keep switching around the items. Then, get kicked out of the session for idling. This will save the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission outfits in GTA Online.

Note that this method does not save the complete All Digital Outfit, as some of the items will be missing. For that, you will need to join other players and ensure that you are the second one to join the session. Afterward, keep switching to Illuminated Clothing during the mission and get kicked out of the lobby.

Now, follow these steps:

Save the outfit.

Go to the Change Appearance option through the interaction menu.

Make sure to change the helmet and put on glasses before saving the final outfit.

Click on Save and Continue.

Name and save the outfit.

After you acquire both the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission outfits, choose the other one from the interaction menu.

This will glitch the outfit and give you the complete set.

Save this outfit to keep it.

