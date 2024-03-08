Where to find GTA San Andreas' CJ outfit in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The CJ outfit in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has been attracting much attention from the player base. While some have already unlocked GTA San Andreas' protagonist's iconic outfit in the online multiplayer mode, others still wonder how to do so. Well, this can be a little confusing because CJ's outfit is only available as a reward on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.

This is quite unfortunate because players from other platforms were also looking forward to using the CJ outfit in GTA Online and running around Los Santos or visiting San Andreas and feeling the nostalgia of one of the best titles in the series.

That said, for those who are on the current-gen console and have yet to unlock this outfit in the game, you can follow this article to access CJ's tank top and blue jeans.

Completing the Career Progress Challenge will unlock the CJ outfit in GTA Online

The current GTA Online weekly update rolled out the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, which offers cool rewards and several new missions that players can access. The CJ outfit in GTA Online is also one of the rewards that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can obtain after they finish the raid.

To do so, you will first need to reach Tier 4 in 30 areas of the Career Progress Challenge. However, this sounds easier than it is because the challenges keep getting more difficult at each level. Once you do so, the game will notify you that the CJ outfit in GTA Online has been unlocked.

It's important to note that the game calls it the Mr. Right outfit, but quite clearly, that is the iconic white tank top and blue jeans that GTA San Andreas's protagonist wears at the beginning of the game.

Now, to access the Career Progress on your PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, all you have to do is go to the Pause Menu and then head over to the Career tab right beside Online. This is where you can get all the information about Tier 1-4 and what missions/tasks you need to complete.

Tier 4 is quite hard because it requires you to complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions multiple times. Below are the fresh set of challenges in this tier that were added with the latest GTA Online update:

Earn five million dollars from the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as the leader in under 45 minutes.

Complete Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission "Scene of Crime" using all available setup equipment.

Note that this is just one of the 30 Tier 4 challenges that you need to complete if you want to get the CJ outfit in GTA Online. This means there is much grinding ahead if you want to role-play as Carl with the Mr. Right outfit after playing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions.

Along with the CJ outfit in GTA Online, the weekly update also offers some great discounts and a fresh set of robbery vehicles for the Salvage Yard.

