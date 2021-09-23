Is Emperor Habanero a good car in GTA 5?

The Emperor Habanero is a four-door mid-sized SUV that has been a part of GTA 5 and GTA Online since the beginning. There are many mid-size crossover SUVs in the game that players can find around Los Santos.

The Habanero was only attainable by stealing it from NPCs in GTA Online but it became available for purchase on September 11, 2018 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website.

Here is a breakdown to see if Habanero is worth buying in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

GTA 5: Emperor Habanero, details, price and how to buy

“Do you hate your family and your job? Are you remortgaged? The last time you ate Mexican food did it give you IBS? If so, then our statistics suggest you're overwhelmingly likely to buy a sensible four-door family SUV with a vaguely peppy name. And here it is.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Habanero appears to be based primarily on the 2003-2008 Lexus RX but the rear quarter window is no longer kinked upwards as on the Lexus, but is more similar to the 2009-2015 Toyota Venza.

The Emperor Habanero is more of a family SUV that focuses more on stability and luxury than performance. Although the car isn't very fast with a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h), it does handle well and can take nice sharp turns.

The Habanero is an All Wheel Drive vehicle that has a 5-speed gearbox. The car can be bought from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for $42,000 in GTA 5 and GTA Online. There aren't many exceptional modifications, and the car doesn't come off as too flashy either.

Is the Emperor Habanero worth buying?

The Emperor Habanero is one of the relatively cheaper cars in GTA 5 and Online. Many players believe it's better to just steal the car instead of buying, For a price of $42,000 the car isn't very expensive but with no special features or reason for players to buy this car, it doesn't seem worth the investment.

