Is GTA 4 Online still active in 2024?

While GTA 4 Online might not have gained as much traction as GTA 5 Online, it still offers a great experience to players worldwide. However, with Rockstar Games focusing more and more on the latter, the older title has almost become obscure. Naturally, fans wonder if GTA 4 Online is still active in 2024 and if players are still enjoying the various content that the game offers.

This is a valid question because Rockstar Games shut down GTA 4's official servers for various platforms, resulting in a significant drop in the active player base. Ever since they took this step for the PC version of the game, things have been a little tense in the community.

So, this article will tell you if the GTA 4 Online servers are still active and if you can join them.

GTA 4 Online servers are active in 2024

Fans will be happy to know that GTA 4 Online is still active in 2024, and quite a few players join the lobbies to have fun daily. While PlayStation and Xbox users can access the servers through their games, PC users must access it via GFWL (Games For Windows-Live).

On top of that, they also need to use a downgraded version of the game since the newer one does not support the live multiplayer feature; this was among the features that Rockstar Games removed from Steam. Regardless, various GTA 4 mods will still give you optimal performance.

However, this has not stopped or dwindled the GTA 4 multiplayer player base, which is still going strong even after GTA 5 has become one of the most-played Rockstar titles. Fans on other platforms can still use the multiplayer feature on their consoles to join their friends and other players in the multiplayer mode.

Is GTA 4 Online worth playing in 2024?

Absolutely. The GTA 4 Online lobbies are still quite fun and active even after all these years. While Rockstar Games does not add anything new for players, the existing content is still enjoyable.

On top of that, the fan-made content that one can access in the game is worth checking out. Along with it, the various races and events the community holds throughout the year have helped the game survive even when the official support is almost dead.

It is also safe to say that this will continue to happen even in the future because GTA 4 is one of the best titles in the series and deserves all the attention it is getting. The various features, gameplay, and story have made it an iconic game that will be remembered for a long time.

