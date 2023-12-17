Is GTA 5 free on PlayStation Plus this month? Everything you need to know

Some new games are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month, December 2023, and GTA fans are eager to know if Grand Theft Auto 5 is among them. GTA 5 was once given away for free on Epic Games Store. However, PS Plus has yet to offer such a deal. For those unaware, this subscription service is available on Sony's PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation has already revealed the official list of games coming to its subscription service on December 19, 2023. So, here's everything fans need to know about whether GTA 5 is free on PS Plus.

Is GTA 5 free on PS Plus for December 2023?

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, GTA 5 isn't available for free on PS Plus. However, starting on December 19, 2023, the title can be obtained via this service free of cost. However, the game will only be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Here are the other games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog along with Grand Theft Auto 5:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Metal: Hellsinger

Salt and Sacrifice

To play PS4 and PS5 games online, you will need a PS Plus subscription. This applies to Grand Theft Auto 5 as well. This means that unless you are subscribed to the service, you won't be able to access its online counterpart.

The PS Plus service comes in three tiers, each of which offers different features and is priced differently — Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential is the least expensive option, while Premium is the most expensive one.

Players may access the PS Plus Game Catalog from their console's main menu. The PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5, called the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, is an updated variant of the original game.

It features ray-traced reflections and shadows, faster loading, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback for Dualsense controllers, Tempest 3D audio, 60 FPS Performance mode, and more. Grand Theft Auto Online players on the PS5 also have access to some exclusive content and other features.

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA Online Chop Shop update, which introduced the new Salvage Yard, Drift Races, drift tuning for cars, new vehicles, and more. It also brought exclusive features for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, like animals and Interaction Menu upgrades.

In other news, Rockstar also released the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in December 2023, and it's already broken several records. Fans are busy analyzing everything they saw in the video while waiting for more news about the game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you have a PS Plus subscription? Yes No 0 votes