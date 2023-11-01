Is GTA 6 available for pre-order? (November 2023)

If a gamer sees a pre-order for GTA 6 in November 2023, it is unquestionably fake. For starters, this highly anticipated title hasn't even been given a proper trailer from Rockstar Games. The company isn't known to make its titles purchasable long before they're even announced. Despite this fact, some pre-orders claiming to feature the next Grand Theft Auto game have popped up online.

Any site offering any bundles or purchases tied to GTA 6 is not legitimate. The game has no known release date and is yet to be announced (at the time of writing). No credible leaks discern any potential announcement dates at present, meaning any pre-order content is fraudulent.

There is no GTA 6 pre-order as of November 2023

The above video shows an example of a pre-order GTA 6 link that was supposedly sold out. Note that the artwork used there is just fan art that has been circulating online for years now. Being sold out could gauge interest in the product, but players shouldn't expect to actually get Grand Theft Auto 6.

It is currently impossible to legitimately buy the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game from a reputable store as of November 2023. Fake trailers exist online and may offer such a product, but just know that it's likely a scam.

Another example of a fake listing (Image via Gamivo)

This hoax has been ongoing for several years now. The above post is from 2021, but even older examples exist if one were to look deeper. One vital thing to note is that there is no official logo for the next Grand Theft Auto game. Hence, such listings often use fan-made ones (usually from Reddit or DeviantArt) and plastered them over a generic Vice City-esque background.

Anybody seeking to buy this game should wait until credible outlets start to feature them for purchase. Shady sites will continue to offer deals, so be careful if you come across something that is too good to be true.

When can you pre-order GTA 6?

No date has been confirmed yet for when you can purchase this game (Image via GameSource, NewsLab)

As disappointing as the current news might be for some players, there will come a time when players can pre-order GTA 6. However, that won't happen until some time after the game's announcement. Since no official release date has been confirmed yet, there is no date to list here.

Rockstar Games will have all the official details when it's ready to share it.

Will GTA 6 cost $150?

No price has been confirmed yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not even the price of the next GTA game is known. There are rumors that it will be a standard AAA title in terms of cost, and there are even several non-credible leaks saying it could cost $150. No reliable information on this title's price exists right now.

Remember, no announcement for this game has been made yet. The only things revealed so far are those seen in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay videos from September 18, 2022. Even then, content from leaks is always subject to change, so there is no guarantee that what a player sees there will make it to the final version.

Poll : Have you ever felt scammed by a pre-order before? Yes No 0 votes