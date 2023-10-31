No GTA 6 trailer was revealed in October 2023, contrary to rumors

Many rumors had suggested that a GTA 6 trailer was going to appear in October 2023. As such, several gamers were confident that an announcement of some kind would be revealed this month due to Rockstar Games' history of releasing big games in October — a month often referred to as "Rocktober" by gamers. Some text-based leaks had even stated that a reveal of some kind was due.

As readers should already know by now, no GTA 6 trailer was released in October 2023. There wasn't even an announcement of any kind, let alone notable leaks that gamers wanted to see. The next Grand Theft Auto title is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, so it's not surprising that many rumors about it have been popping up.

October 2023 had many rumors for a GTA 6 trailer, yet none were true

The post above was made as a joke, yet it highlights many of the widespread rumors circulating in early October 2023. People were speculating that the in-game moon phase corresponded with a real-life date. A few variations of this theory arose, but the result was the same.

Another popular theory that gave gamers hope regarding how they could get a GTA 6 trailer had to do with "Rocktober." The above tweet also shows how many games have been released in that month by Rockstar Games. The results were no different, regardless of what players hoped would cause Rockstar Games to reveal this highly anticipated title.

October 26 hoax

InfinityBesk trolled people with the October 26 rumors (Image via Twitter)

One supposed insider named Chris Marxx stated that October 26, 2023, would see a big reveal for GTA 6. Some minor drama ensued, which led to this individual being revealed as just a random alt for InfinityBesk, making everything they'd claimed a big hoax.

This whole ordeal highlighted how desperate gamers were for an announcement of some kind since there was never any credible evidence of Chris Marxx's inside scoops. This was just an example of somebody claiming to be an insider, and people bought it.

No GTA 6 announcement

More dates that people speculate would contain an announcement of some kind (Image via Twitter)

A few more dates were predicted to see Grand Theft Auto 6 finally be revealed. Generally, gamers hoped that any Tuesday in October 2023 would be the date. October 31, 2023, was the last chance, and all Rockstar Games did on that day was post a Newswire article about Red Dead Online's Halloween event.

Some people speculated that the next Grand Theft Auto game would be released in Fiscal 2025 based on what Take-Two Interactive's CEO has stated about that timeframe before:

"Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company."

If such a release date was true, it makes sense why the game should be announced beforehand. Still, it is worth noting that GTA 6 hasn't been confirmed to be released in Fiscal 2025 just yet.

The main source of information that gamers have about the next Grand Theft Auto game is the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage from September 18, 2022. Since then, people have been analyzing the same unofficial clips for over a year now.

There will likely continue to be rumored dates for an upcoming trailer, although gamers should temper their expectations, considering how often those days prove to be false.

