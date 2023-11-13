Is GTA 6 going to be on PS4? Leaks and rumors explored

One of the biggest questions on PS4 players' minds is whether Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be on this console. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time, and is expected to be packed with features and impressive visual effects as it is a Rockstar Games title. However, this is also a reason why there is doubt regarding its release on the PS4.

The Online Mode of the current latest entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, seemingly struggles on the PS4 and the Xbox One now. Additionally, there have been reports suggesting the sequel may skip this console. So, let's analyze if GTA 6 will be released on the PS4.

GTA 6 and PS4: Exploring leaks and rumors regarding the title's release on the last-gen console

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 in September 2013, and Sony dropped the PS4 in November that year. However, the game was launched for the PS4 later in 2014, fortunately with some enhancements. Sadly, the console now seems to be facing problems in running the title's online mode, GTA Online, optimally.

This is probably because the several updates released for it in the last decade have greatly expanded its scope beyond what was originally intended. Hence, players have started reporting performance issues not only on the PS4 but on the Xbox One as well.

The GTA 6 leaked footage, despite reportedly belonging to the title's pre-alpha stage, looked quite impressive. Therefore, GTA 6's final version might face performance issues on a last-gen console like the PS4.

This is one of the reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to skip these consoles and only release for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Tom Henderson, a well-known gaming industry insider, also believes that the sequel will only be released on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar might be stalling Grand Theft Auto 6's launch to ensure that most players shift from the last-gen consoles to the current-gen consoles. PS5 stock shortages were a major issue after the console's release for a long time, but the situation is significantly better at the moment.

Sony has also come out with the PS5 Slim, which should ensure much easier access to the latest PlayStation systems. All things considered, it seems quite unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be on the PS4 when it finally releases.

That said, Rockstar Games hasn't yet announced the platforms on which the next title will be available. Hence, readers must take such leaks and rumors with a grain of salt. Oddly enough, its release date hasn't even been revealed. All that is known at the moment is that the first official GTA 6 trailer will be released in early December this year.

Poll : Do you currently own a PS4? Yes No 0 votes