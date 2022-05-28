Is GTA Online's Declasse Granger 3600LX worth the 30% discount this week?

GTA Online players might notice that this week's discounts are a bit lacking, with the Declasse Granger 3600LX being the most notable vehicle on that list. After all, the other vehicles on that list include:

Vapid Caracara

Benefactor Turreted Limo

Declasse Vamos

Vulcar Fagaloa

It's largely a filler week, but the Declasse Granger 3600LX's ability to have Imani Tech modifications might make some players check it out. Hence, it's worth looking at what makes the vehicle worthwhile, as well as several other reasons why it's not worth spending money on, even at a 30% discount.

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is a decent car that's ultimately outclassed by other GTA Online vehicles

Another advert for this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normally, this SUV would cost $1,380,000, but this week's 30% discount would lower it to $966,000. GTA Online players who have unlocked its Trade Price will get an even better offer of $724,500. That's basically a good amount less than a single Cayo Perico Heist.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a must-have vehicle. First, it's worth looking at how it fares against other Imani Tech vehicles.

Imani Tech competition

Imani Tech is extremely valuable in this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following is a list of every car that can use Imani Tech's Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit in GTA Online:

Buffalo STX

Champion

Deity

Granger 3600LX

Jubilee

Patriot Mil-Spec

Weaponized Ignus

This discounted car is sixth place out of seven vehicles in terms of top speed, going up to a paltry 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h). Its acceleration is also the lowest of the seven options, meaning that it's not a vehicle for players who care about speed in general.

This SUV's durability is impressive, but it's on par with nearly every other option on that list. It takes 12 direct missile hits to destroy it when it has 100% armor, which is the same as every other vehicle on that list sans the Weaponized Ignus. Although it is more durable than the Weaponized Ignus, the latter vehicle can go up to top speeds of 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h).

The only significant advantage that the Granger 3600LX has over other Imani Tech vehicles is that it's the cheapest (especially with a discount) and that eight people can be in it.

SUV competition

Essentially, it's more durable than the average SUV and is weaponized, but is slower as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are currently 42 SUVs in GTA Online. Although the Jubilee outclasses it once again in the most relevant metrics, the Declasse Granger 3600LX does have advantages over other SUVs. For starters, it can take more missiles than every other SUV (tying with the Jubilee in this regard).

Similarly, it is also tied to the original Granger at being number one in vehicle capacity. It also counts as a weaponized vehicle, so it is a little more practical than other SUVs in this department.

Its top speed is also unimpressive for an SUV, being faster than just five of them.

Verdict

It has good durability for an SUV, but that's really all it has to its name (Image via GTAforums)

Unless a GTA Online money has a lot of money to blow and likes the Declasse Granger 3600LX's design, there aren't many practical reasons to recommend this car. It isn't the worst of the worst, but it's utterly unremarkable against the competition.

