Is the Pegassi Tempesta from GTA Online worth the purchase?

GTA Online players may not get what they pay for in the Pegassi Tempesta.

This vehicle was released back in the Import/Export update. At the time of its release, the Tempesta was one of the fastest super cars available. However, it's already been several years since its debut. GTA Online players need to consider whether or not it's worth the price.

Five years is a very long time in the gaming world. That's how long it's been since the Tempesta was first introduced. Now is the time to look back at this vehicle. A lot has changed in GTA Online, so players should ask themselves if this car can keep up. Here's a brief overview of what to expect with this vehicle.

Here is a look at the Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online

There are several different super cars in GTA Online. Players should decide if the Tempesta is the right choice for them. Here is what they should know about this vehicle, which happens to draw inspiration from the real world Lamborghini Huracán.

Price and performance

Legendary Motorsport sells this super car for $1,329,000. For comparison, the Los Santos Tuners update has several vehicles around a similar price. However, those offer trade prices, while the Tempesta doesn't.

Despite the heavy costs, the Tempesta is a very quick vehicle. It offers great acceleration and cornering ability, which gives it a decent advantage in street races. According to the notable Broughy1322, it has a top speed of 121.25 mph.

The Tempesta used to be one of the fastest vehicles in its class. Unfortunately, it was knocked off its pedestal as the years went by. It's still a fast super car, but it cna longer contend for the title of 'fastest'.

Customization features

GTA Online players should always mod out their vehicles. Given its status as a super car, the Pegassi Tempesta is great for customization. It offers a wide range of body kits, along with custom engines and exhaust pipes. The various hoods are what make this car look stylish.

Players can use the above video as a prime example. There are several customization options to choose from in GTA Online. There is a lot of potential to make the Tempesta stand out. It's a modern vehicle with a sleek design and a clean finish, making it one of the best looking cars in the game.

Final verdict

Back in 2016, the Pegassi Tempesta was a reliable option for a super car purchase. However, it has since been surpassed in the years that followed. What used to be one of the fastest in its class has now been outclassed.

Regardless, the Tempesta is still a very good vehicle, but it's no longer as great as it was. This super car is best used for beginners who can't easily afford the more expensive rides available. Of course, its true worth lies within its customization features, which require a hefty sum of money.

GTA Online players should only buy this vehicle if they like how it looks. The Tempesta is slightly more style than it is substance.

