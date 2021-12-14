Should GTA Online players buy the Maibatsu Penumbra FF?

In terms of GTA Online customization, the Penumbra FF is in a class of its own.

Fast and Furious fans will definitely recognize this familiar vehicle. The Penumbra FF is based off the real world Mitsubishi Eclipse, particularly the second generation version. GTA Online players can fully customize this vehicle to reach its maximum potential. Like most things in life, they need the money to do so.

The Penumbra FF is a sports car that relies on various upgrades. It’s a very fun vehicle to drive, even with its performance and price. GTA Online players may not own a Mitsubishi Eclipse in real life, but this is as close as it gets. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect with the Penumbra FF.

A look at the Penumbra FF from GTA Online

GTA Online players can recreate the famous vehicle from the Fast and Furious franchise. Alternatively, they can go their own way thanks to the deep customization. The Penumbra FF is a great vehicle for personalization, so here's a brief look at its capabilities.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy this sports car over at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It's an expensive vehicle at $1,380,000, so players should think about saving their money. Customization also costs extra, but that's exactly why players want to buy this car.

Overall, the Penumbra FF has good performance but it's not the best in its class. It can still be reliable in street races, but that depends entirely on skill. According to GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 112.75 miles per hour.

Players will need to make the most of it via modifications. This is one area where the Penumbra FF truly shines in GTA Online. All the player has to do is take a trip to Los Santos Customs.

The Penumbra FF has great customization

There is a lot of potential for player customization in GTA Online. The Penumbra FF offers a wide range of modifications. It all depends on what the player is looking for in a sports car. The above video is a perfect example of what the Penumbra FF can do, especially with custom parts.

YouTuber lil_siko carefully goes over the details of each customizable part. By the end of the video, they use the following modifications:

Street bumper ($13,775)

($13,775) Race rear bumper ($14,155)

($14,155) Duel double small exhausts ($11,400)

($11,400) Racing seats ($1,282)

($1,282) Street hood ($11,875)

($11,875) Sakura Tree livery ($23,939)

Now their Penumbra FF has a nice sports car feel, especially in regards to street races. It offers a nice clean appearance with a sleek design. Of course, GTA Online players can make their own decisions. This is just one example of many, but it's good to get an idea.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should definitely get this vehicle if they are a fan of the Fast and Furious. The Penumbra FF has great customization details that can truly make it stand out. Driving is part of the overall GTA Online experience. There's no better way to do it than with a personal vehicle to be proud of.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

