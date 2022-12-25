GTA Online players might be wondering how the WM 29 Pistol fares in the Festive Surprise update. It takes inspiration from the Heckler & Koch P7, a real-life weapon that was used by Hans Gruber in the first Die Hard movie.

For this reason, GTA Online players can only get the WM 29 Pistol through a random event that specifically references the famous Christmas film.

The WM 29 Pistol is currently available for use among select players. Whether or not it's worth getting depends on what they are looking for in a pistol.

Should GTA Online players get WM 29 Pistol in Festive Surprise update? What they need to know

Players can only get the pistol through a Die Hard event

As of late December 2022, the WM 29 Pistol is only available through a random freemode event known as the Weazel Plaza Shootout. GTA Online players must first wait between 20:00 - 6:00. This is based on in-game time, which can be checked by pulling up the phone.

If they are lucky enough, a shootout will spawn on top of the Weazel Plaza. Players will need to use a flying mode of transportation to get there. One of the robbers will drop the pistol, so one needs to pick it up from the ground. This is the only known method to get this weapon in the first place.

Rockstar will likely make it available for purchase sometime after the Festive Surprise update. In the meantime, GTA Online players can hope to get lucky with the random spawn. They will likely have to play a long session in the Festive Surprise update if they want to increase that probability.

Overall performance

GTA Online YouTuber Tylarious has already done testing for the WM 29 Pistol in the Festive Surprise update. Here are the main takeaways players should consider when using this weapon. Keep in mind that Tylarious is firing the pistol at targets with full health and heavily upgraded armor:

It takes 12 rounds to eliminate targets at 50 feet away (not counting headshots)

to eliminate targets at (not counting headshots) It takes 14 rounds to eliminate targets at 170 feet away (not counting headshots)

to eliminate targets at (not counting headshots) It takes 47 rounds to eliminate targets at 370 feet away (not counting headshots)

There is no difference between using a suppressor and not using one. On a related note, the WM 29 Pistol is slightly more accurate than the Pistol Mk II. It does shoot faster, but it also has more recoil. The WM 29 Pistol is not the worst pistol in GTA Online, but it's also not the best.

Final verdict

To be honest, the WM 29 Pistol is a mostly average gun. It should only be used in stealth missions when the suppressor is equipped. GTA Online players must also line up their headshots in the Festive Surprise update.

Die Hard fans will likely appreciate the references to the Heckler & Koch P7. It makes perfect sense for Rockstar to reference the film in the Festive Surprise update. Some players might be willing to overlook the pistol's flaws just as long as they have fun using it.

Overall, the WM 29 Pistol is a standard weapon in the Festive Surprise update. Players might enjoy using it, but it's not necessary in a competitive sense.

