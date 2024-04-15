Is GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix worth playing in 2024?

GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix proved to be an exciting release for fans of the GTA series. While another remaster of the iconic original title did not seem too thrilling, gamers' skepticism soon vanished as this version exceeded expectations. Netflix brought back the natural lighting from the vanilla version alongside several other changes that were and are still missing from the San Andreas remaster for PC and console.

Naturally, as time goes on, fans wonder if the game's remastered version is still worth playing in 2024. The short answer to this question is yes, GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix is still worth playing.

Let's look at more details about the game, what makes it so amazing, and why you should try it out in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix still holds up quite well in 2024

As mentioned, GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix came as a breath of fresh air for the community since the previous attempt by the studio for PC and console was a disaster. This version, however, is still quite fun to play in 2024.

This is mainly because Netflix managed to capture the iconic atmosphere and essence of the original game from way back then. Moreover, the recent GTA Trilogy on mobile update also fixed some bugs and issues that players ran into. This means the GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix is even better than before and certainly worth playing.

Since Rockstar Games is also planning to release GTA 6 soon, it would be fun to explore the streets of San Andreas on your phone and revisit the iconic locations with better lighting and revamped character models. The overall texture and graphics of the game have also become better, enhancing a player's experience.

Expand Tweet

Anyone plagued by the numerous bugs and glitches in the original GTA Trilogy Remaster for PC and console will notice a huge difference in quality when they play GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix. This version has resolved most of those problems, making the gameplay smooth.

This is another reason why it is recommended to check out the game in 2024 with all the new fixes. GTA San Andreas Remastered by Netflix takes everything good from the vanilla game and further improves upon it.

In the meantime, you can also check out the various GTA 6 rumors that are currently doing the rounds online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you try out the GTA Trilogy remaster by Netflix? Yes, I did No, I haven't 0 votes View Discussion