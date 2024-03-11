Is Karin Futo GTX any good after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Karin Futo GTX is a Sports Tuner Car that debuted in July 2021 under the Los Santos Tuners DLC. Notably, Rockstar Games have added many new cars in GTA Online since then. A few more were introduced on March 7, 2024, with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update that also added some new missions. Hence, some might wonder if the Futo GTX is any good after this.

The answer to this question depends on how you intend to use this vehicle in the game. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Karin Futo GTX and analyze if it is any good after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Is the Karin Futo GTX worth buying after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86-inspired Karin Futo GTX is a popular Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car in GTA Online. It is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,590,000 or its Trade Price of $1,192,500.

Once fully upgraded, it can go as fast as 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), per YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, which, albeit not the fastest top speed in the game, is still pretty decent. The Futo GTX also has some interesting customization options, which benefit those who like tinkering with their rides.

However, this car is best known for its drifting capabilities and is among the best drift cars in GTA Online, even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. In fact, it is a great choice for players who want to learn the skill and those who have mastered it.

What makes the Karin Futo GTX a good drift car is its balanced build and the Rear-Wheel-Drive layout. It won't spin out and glides smoothly when turning. Equipping the car with Low Grip Tires or the recently introduced Drift Tuning Kit from the LS Car Meet can further help with drifting.

Rockstar also introduced a new Drift Race multiplayer competition in December 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC, in which only certain cars can participate. Luckily, the Futo GTX is one of them and can be an asset for Drift Races.

Therefore, if you want to add a good drift car to your collection for free-roaming or participating in Drift Races, the Karin Futo GTX is worth its price tag. However, if you are looking for a vehicle to help complete GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions, then there are better alternatives available.

Those looking to expand their vehicular collection should also note that Rockstar Games are offering the Obey 8F Drafter for free for a limited time. This Sports Car can be claimed from their official website by March 18, 2024.

