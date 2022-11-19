Is the Longfin in GTA Online worth buying after this week's discount?

Boats in GTA Online have a strange relationship with players as many feel that they are not very useful. In contrast, there is also a segment of players who think boats are worthwhile vehicles that everyone should own. In any case, one thing most players do agree on is that boats are fun to drive and a good option to have for any missions that involve the ocean.

If players are looking to buy a boat for themselves this week, there is a 15% discount on the Longfin, which is one of the more popular speedboats in the game.

However, if GTA Online players are uncertain about whether this boat is worth buying, this article will shed some more light on its performance and design in an attempt to answer this question.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Longfin in GTA Online: Everything players need to know about this speed boat before buying it

Design

The Shitzu Longfin is a luxury speed boat that takes design inspiration from the real-life Magnum 44'. This is most apparent in the design of its windshield and gunwale.

The boat also has a pretty large front, so if GTA Online players want to ram into other boats in the ocean, the Longfin can deal quite a lot of damage. The wooden panels and flooring in the cabin area are very aesthetically pleasing, and it sports a luxurious vibe that will capture the attention of other players.

It also has memorable curves and edges on the sides, making it perfect for anyone looking for a boat with a futuristic design style.

Performance

The Longfin's performance is its greatest strength as it has a top speed of 122 mph and a lap time of 1:22.550, making it the fastest boat players can currently buy in GTA Online.

However, its fast speed can also become a problem for some beginner GTA Online players, so they should make sure they use the handbrakes while turning to try to prevent the boat from flipping over if they manage to hit a rogue wave.

This boat's insane speed also makes it great for missions that require players to travel through the ocean or rivers, as it will be tough for any NPC or a player who doesn't have this boat to catch up. However, it is hard for the Longfin to pass through narrow canals because of its size.

Conclusion

Players usually prefer to use a plane or helicopter in the game instead of a boat since it is way easier and more liberating to fly over places. However, if players don't have any other options, the Longfin is a perfect choice.

It is a reliable speed boat that is very fast and can quickly transport players from one location to the other. Furthermore, it is a four-seater, which means that players can ride this boat with their crew.

The Longfin can even outrun torpedoes as its speed is high enough to dodge these missiles. This makes it a great escape vehicle as well. If players want to have a useful vehicle that they can drive through the ocean, the Longfin is the best option they can get.

With the 15% discount that is currently available, players can get this boat for $1,806,250 - $1,354,688.

Note: The in-game top speed and lap time have been recorded by content creator Broughy1322.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes