Is Mobile Operations Center (MOC) worth buying in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars?

GTA Online has added many new vehicles over time, especially with the latest The Last Dose update. However, there is one that is essential for players to own, even in 2023 – the Pegasus Mobile Operations Center (MOC). The modular semi-trailer not only unlocks new missions but also provides useful functions to help players in their day-to-day hustle, especially after the latest Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update.

This article will share everything players must know about the MOC and how to make use of it in 2023.

Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is one-time investment in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Rockstar Games added the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) to GTA Online years ago with the Gunrunning update. Since then, it offers players several unique and exclusive features that can still be helpful in a hustler's day-to-day operations.

Once players purchase the MOC, they get instant access to it via the Interaction Menu and can utilize some of its functions. Like the Terrorbyte, players can call the MOC nearby whenever they want.

Inside the vehicle, there’s a touch screen from where Bunker owners can access the new Mobile Operations missions in GTA Online, allowing them to unlock trade prices for select Warstock Cache & Carry vehicles.

The MOC in GTA Online provides different functionality in three in-vehicle areas:

Bay 1 – Three control terminals for controlling offensive weapons such as turrets, where the left terminal controls the front weapon, and the other two control the rear turrets.

Bay 2 – Players can install a fully-functioning Weapon Workshop where owners can upgrade their existing select weapons into more powerful Mk II variants.

Bay 3 – Owners can also install a Personal Vehicle Storage here to store one of their vehicles like in a garage. This allows them to directly request a stored vehicle via the MOC option in the Interaction Menu.

Here’s a complete list of Interaction Menu functions and services players can use after buying a MOC:

Request Mobile Operations Center

Request a Personal Vehicle

Cab Access

Radio

Return to Storage

Empty Trailer

Empty Cab

Should players buy Mobile Operations Center (MOC) in 2023?

The option to install extra cannons provides offensive capabilities to the MOC, which then becomes capable of firing powerful rounds and annihilating unarmoured vehicles with a single shot. It is also very effective on nearby low-flying aircraft.

When it comes to durability, the MOC is considered one of the heaviest armored vehicles in GTA Online that can resist a lot of damage with ease. It can withstand 24 RPG rockets or 70 missiles from Buzzard Attack Chopper. This gives owners a lot of protection from any unnecessary chaos in the free roam.

When players combine the vehicle's offensive and defensive capabilities, it can be a force to be reckoned with. It is a must-buy asset for anyone who wants a high-tech vehicle that can wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos while they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6 (officially untitled).

Poll : Are you planning to buy a Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes