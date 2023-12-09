Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Rumor explored

While the GTA 6 trailer explored some parts of Vice City and introduced the protagonist duo to the public, it also left a lot of questions unanswered. The video hinted that the upcoming title might feature some old characters from the previous installments. Now, a lot of people are wondering if Niko Bellic will make it to the infamous Vice City and expand his cousin's cab business.

This is a genuine question because Grand Theft Auto 4's protagonist seemingly left the crime world to settle down. Players get to hear this information from Lester in GTA 5, making it certain that he is laying low. However, a lot of people wish to see him back in action or at least some references in the upcoming title.

This article will explore some of the rumors about Niko Bellic and his chances of appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations.

GTA 6 might bring back Niko Bellic

Before proceeding, it is important to keep in mind that it has always been hinted that the Revenge ending in Grand Theft Auto 4 is canon where both Niko and Roman survive. The rumors about the protagonist's return to the upcoming title mainly come from Rockstar's ambitious plans to make GTA 6 better than anything they have created before.

It has already been hinted that a couple of old characters might make a return in the upcoming title, and fans want Niko Bellic to be one of them. Since Lester confirms that he has gone silent, most people believe that Niko is helping Roman run the cab business and has left the criminal world.

So, Rockstar might bring him in as a supporting character who helps out Lucia and Jason, the protagonists of GTA 6. While most people want this to be true, another possibility is the developers simply hinting at Niko and Roman's cab business, which has eventually boomed and spread to Vice City as well.

The image portrays that the upcoming title is set in modern times (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be set in modern times (probably 2025), Niko Bellic will be well over 45 years old. So, the chances of seeing him in intense action like back in 2008 are rather slim. So, more fans are inclined towards him being a supporting character and having a minor role in the plot.

Since the GTA 6 Vice City map leak hints that the city is huge, players might see some references as a tribute to one of the best protagonists of the Grand Theft Auto series as billboards or murals. However, these things will only become clear once Rockstar reveals more information about the game.

That said, gamers are more concerned about the probable price of GTA 6 and when the developers will start the pre-orders.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see Roman and Niko's cab services in GTA 6? Yes, that'd be awesome Nah, not really 0 votes