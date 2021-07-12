Is there an official announcement of GTA 5 for Android and iOS devices?

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games ever made, and fans now want to play the game on their mobile devices.

Rockstar has ported over quite a few of their games on smartphones, including most of the 3D era GTA games. Meanwhile, L.A. Noire, another open-world title originally released between GTA 4 and 5, has been remastered and ported to Nintendo Switch.

The continued popularity of GTA Online, as well as its recent resurgence, may have pushed Rockstar to produce the Enhanced and Expanded edition. However, they have no intention of releasing a mobile port for GTA 5 yet.

GTA 5 mobile: Will Rockstar be announcing a mobile port of the game?

It is very unlikely that Rockstar will announce any further mobile ports, let alone that of GTA 5. This may be because of technological limitations, or a lack of monetary potential in mobile ports.

However, GTA fans can still manage to play the game on their mobile devices using other methods. Some of these have been featured in this article:

Xbox Game Pass

GTA fans can enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This is a paid subscription service that utilizes cloud gaming technology to make GTA 5 playable on mobile devices.

PS Remote Play

Through Remote Play, Sony consoles can transmit its video and audio output to another device. Thus, gamers who own GTA 5 on the PS3 and PS4 can play the game on their Android devices using Remote Play.

Steam Link

Using Steam Link to play GTA 5 on mobile devices is similar to using Remote Play. Players can use this application to stream the game (that they own on their Steam library) on their smartphones.

Unofficial mobile port

An indie game developer called New Games Corporation has been working on porting over both the HD Universe games to Android. While these are nowhere near completion, players can still try them out in their current stages.

This is currently the only true port of GTA 5 on mobile devices. The port is a very downgraded variant of the original PC/console versions, as it is very difficult to make a working GTA 5 on mobile devices.

