Is the Pegassi Toros the fastest SUV in GTA Online?

In GTA Online, SUVs are one of the more underrated classes of cars. However, in terms of options, the sheer variety of SUVs players can buy in the game is remarkable. Players have a lot of leeway to create their own style, thanks to the several SUV categories offered.

One of the SUVs that has only gotten critical acclaim since its release back in 2018, is the Pegassi Toros, which is seen in the community as the best SUV players can buy, and this article is here to find out if that statement is true.

Is Pegassi Toros the fastest SUV that players can get in GTA Online?

Design

The Toros is based on the 2018 Lamborghini Urus, with side windows inspired by the Audi Q8 and tail lights inspired by the Aventador.

It has a huge, broad design that is typical of an SUV, but it also has sporty aspects that make it look like numerous Pegassi sports cars. A black portion spanning the full width of the vehicle, with a trapezium shape in the center that is about half the vehicle's width, dominates the lower front.

Around the doors are numerous impressed forms, with the bottom ones parallel to the gray/silver line noted above. The car's doors are frameless and fairly spacious, with carbon-fiber lines indicating the door handles.

The car's rear end features a small lip spoiler and a concave area on the upper side, with several tail lamps divided by red light strips on the outside borders and the Pegassi emblem on the central panel.

Performance

The Toros is an SUV with enormous engine power, similar to its real-life equivalent. It has good acceleration and a very high top speed, to the point where it can compete in drag races against high-end sports cars like the Schafter V12, the Z-Type, the XA-21, or even the Adder.

Toros is powered by a V12 engine that is similar in design to the Infernus Classic and Torero. It's paired to an 8-speed transmission in a front-engine, all-wheel-drive configuration (40 percent front, 60 percent rear distribution). The vehicle makes a roaring, high-revving engine sound that sounds like a mix of cheetah and adder engine sounds.

Toros' traction is influenced by any of the "Front Bumpers" modifications, just like many other automobiles. The "Spoilers" tweaks have no effect on its performance.

Top Speed and Lap time

The actual top speed of the Toros in GTA V is 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) and its lap time is 1:04.865.

By all of this, it is easy to say that Pegassi Toros is the fastest SUV in the game, that players can buy in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $498,000.

Toros can be stored in any of the player's Properties/Garages as a Personal Vehicle in GTA Online. It can be customized at Los Santos Customs. Players can also modify it in a Vehicle Workshop inside one of their owned properties.

Note: Top speed and Lap time have been accurately tested in-game by Broughy1322.

