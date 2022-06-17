Is the Previon in GTA Online worth buying in 2022?

Coupe cars are a fairly popular category of cars in GTA Online as they are not only useful in different types of missions and Heists but also because many players own them in real life, which causes them to develop deeper relations with them in-game than any other type of car.

Nonetheless, one of the most popular Coupe cars is the Previon, which many players drive, especially during races. It is also manufactured by Karin, a fan favorite car manufacturing company in GTA Online.

But if there are GTA Online players who have never heard of this car and want to know if it's worth it to own or not, this article will provide them with enough information to make their decision a little easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Everything players need to know about the Karin Previon in GTA Online

Design

This car is based on Toyota's third-generation Soarer (Z30)/Lexus SC (Z30). The car also has some resemblance to its 3D Universe counterpart, including design cues from the fourth-generation Honda Prelude's bonnet and grille/nose, as well as the fifth-generation Prelude's rear quarters and bumper.

Compared to its previous iteration in the GTA series, the car adopts a more rounder and sportier look while preserving the two-door configuration. The front of the vehicle is dominated by a rectangular grille/intake that spans nearly two-thirds of the vehicle's width, with smaller twin intakes on the sides.

The character lines that run towards the back end of the automobile, as well as the extra body lines above the skirting region and the little door handles, define the sides. The car's rear end has a tiny boot lid with the Karin emblem in the center, sectioned tail lights with black borders, outer indicators, middle main lamps, inner reverse lamps on the upper half, and brake lamps on the bottom parts.

Colors and tires

The car's primary color is used on the bodywork, while the secondary color is used on the door handles, brake calipers, and steering wheel stitching. A dial color, as well as a trim color, is accessible for a portion of the interior.

The car sports five-spoke rims with five-bolt detailing in the center and low-profile tires that are significantly wider than custom wheels.

Performance, top speed, and price

The Previon has good handling and is best suited to extended highway drives. It will be significantly slowed if there are too many abrupt curves. To make up for the lost time, it possesses strong acceleration. For the Previon, players should employ custom modifications that will significantly improve its performance.

The Previon has a top speed of 115.5 mph which does not make it the fastest car in its class, but it is also not the slowest. However, where the Previon shines is in its lap time, which is 1:05.66, making it one of the best cars in terms of lap time. Players can buy this car for $1,490,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Verdict

The Karin Previon is the perfect car for GTA Online players who put more importance on lap time than top speed. Players who are into cars with good handling can also get this vehicle. Moreover, it has a classic 90s look which players who are into old-school aesthetics will love.

This car might be more suited for experienced drivers, so beginner players might not be as excited to own this vehicle.

