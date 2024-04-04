Is Rod Wave in GTA 6: Everything known so far

The GTA 6 trailer was a massive success as the short video was jam-packed with content and character reveals. One such character that appeared on the screen briefly is supposedly inspired by the real-life American rapper, singer, and songwriter Rod Wave. While this has not been confirmed by either Rod Wave or Rockstar Games, fans are speculating he might be a part of the game due to the striking similarities between them both.

While several real-life people are speculated to be a part of the upcoming title, others have gone to social media claiming their part in GTA 6. However, since Rod Wave has quite a big following, fans are more curious about this supposed role in the game.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out all the information that is currently available about the Rod Wave character that appeared in the GTA 6 trailer.

NOTE: The information in the article is based on speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Rod Wave might play a role in GTA 6 based on the character from the trailer

The first GTA 6 trailer that dropped in December 2023 made huge waves in the gaming community with its astonishing graphics and the plethora of information that was jam-packed in the 1:30-minute-long video. At the 1:08 mark in the video, a character appears that looks very similar to Rod Wave.

The resemblance is uncanny: both are black, wear a chain around their neck, have tattoos on their arm, and seem to be in the music and rap industry. This is mostly speculation for the character since he can be seen shooting a music video and has the High Rollerz Lifestyle written beside him.

The High Rollerz Lifestyle could also be a hint towards Rod Wave's 2024 concert at the Rolling Loud festival. However, as mentioned before, neither Rod Wave nor Rockstar Games has yet to confirm if the artist will appear as a character in the upcoming title or not.

The other popular speculation is that Rod Wave might appear as an artist on the game's radio. This would seem more logical since Rockstar Games has a history of collaborating with big and popular artists for songs for their games. The previous GTA games have all had some iconic tracks from popular artists as well.

However, it is yet to be seen if Rod Wave is a part of the game or if the character that appears at the 1:08 mark in the trailer is someone else entirely. It would be interesting to see what the studio has in store since the other popular GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy seems to have come to an end.

