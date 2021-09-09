Is the Toreador the best car in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Toreador is arguably the best car for GTA Online's freemode.

However, it's not necessarily the best car in the entire game. Every gamer plays GTA Online differently, which means that some players would have little to no use for something like the Toreador. For example, race enthusiasts who love the new tuners can't use the Toreador in those races.

However, there is a case to be made that it's the most helpful car in freemode. It has some protection from the numerous explosions that tend to fly around in an open lobby. It's a weaponized vehicle, and it also possesses several unique abilities. Its price is also generous for what it's capable of doing.

Why the Toreador is one of the best cars in GTA Online

The Toreador has many things going for it. For starters, it's a mobile weaponized vehicle. In freemode, countless players love to kill one another with no provocation. Inevitably, this means that Oppressor Mk IIs are flying everywhere and quickly wipe the floor with most other vehicles.

If a single explosion blows up a vehicle, it's usually not viable. The Oppressor Mk II is the main exception to this rule. However, it's still a helpful guideline to think about when evaluating a vehicle's worth in freemode in GTA Online.

A durable weaponized vehicle

The Toreador can take two RPG hits to be blown up (or six homing rockets). It's not the greatest in durability, but it has terrific mobility and weapons to make up for that. Other armored vehicles tend to either be slow or lack weaponry altogether.

Another great attribute of the Toreador is that it has unlimited missiles. By comparison, some other vehicles (like the infamous Oppressor Mk II) only have a finite amount. These missiles are accurate, and they're not weak, either.

Terrific mobility

One of the most notable attributes about the Toreador in GTA Online is that it possesses excellent mobility. Its booster can make it "fly" across the map easily. That's not even mentioning its capabilities to submerge itself underwater, which is a feat that only a few vehicles possess.

Its overall top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) is impressive. There aren't many faster cars than that in GTA Online, let alone those who have similar destructive qualities.

Other useful attributes

The Toreador only costs $3,660,000 in GTA Online. That is substantially lower than the default prices for the Deluxo, Ruiner 2000, Scramjet, and a few other cars. It's also worth noting that it's cheaper than several aircraft. These very same aircraft are primarily obsolete in freemode, partially thanks to the Oppressor Mk II.

Given how ubiquitous the Oppressor Mk II is, players need an excellent vehicle to survive in freemode. Fortunately, the Toreador has a fantastic matchup against the flying motorcycle. That alone makes it better than 99% of vehicles in GTA Online.

The main thing holding the Toreador back in GTA Online is that it isn't the best in everything. It's not always the go-to option for missions, nor is it the easiest to use in freemode.

