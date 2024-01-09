Is it worth getting Dewbauchee Seven-70 in GTA Online in 2024?

Dewbachee Seven-70 is one of the many cars available in GTA Online in 2024. Rockstar Games has added many rides with regular updates over the years, so the Dewbachee Seven-70 may get lost in the mix. The two-seater sports coupe debuted in 2016 as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

However, it’s now 2024, and one might wonder if the Dewbauchee Seven-70 is still worth buying. This article shares everything players must know about the vehicle and its performance.

Dewbauchee Seven-70 in GTA Online: A breakdown of its visual appearance

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the sports cars in GTA Online influenced by many different real-life vehicles:

Aston Martin One-77: Wheel-spoke design and side profiling

Wheel-spoke design and side profiling Ferrari F12 Berlinetta: Front Fascia, especially the grille, central bonnet vent, headlights, and side vents

Front Fascia, especially the grille, central bonnet vent, headlights, and side vents Aston Martin V8 Vantage: C-pillar

C-pillar Ferrari F430: Rear bumper, exhausts, and diffuser

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 has the following visual characteristics, giving it a sporty look:

Front body:

Front grille with two vertical elements supported by a significant curve.

A carbon-fiber splitter.

Dual intakes beside the spiller and grille direct airflow through the front brakes.

LED headlamps with carbon-fiber bezel and LED strips.

Side body:

A simple sharp groove forms as part of a front fender vent.

A small window channel behind the side window.

A much smaller window, ignoring the typical curved shape.

A carbon-fibre roof.

Silver side-door trim.

Sleek mirror wings near the A-pillar.

A small rear window.

Rear body:

Lack of signature C-shaped rear lights.

Much smaller rear lights, predominantly red in color.

Reverse lights.

An extended top area curve forming a lip spoiler at the rear.

Twin-exit twin exhausts with carbon-fiber-grille exhaust housing and chrome circular exhaust tips.

A large-sized six-element carbon-fiber diffuser with a central grille splitting it.

How does the Dewbauchee Seven-70 perform in GTA Online?

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but its performance is still admirable. The sports vehicle is powered by a high-revving V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in a RWD layout.

Despite lacking a super-high acceleration, the Dewbauchee Seven-70 possesses an impressive top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), as tested by famous analyst Broughy1322. However, the vehicle severely suffers from poor traction.

What makes the vehicle worth buying is its limited availability. It is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online as part of last year’s San Andreas Mercenaries update. So, if you get a chance to buy the vehicle in a weekly update event, consider buying it for your collection.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 expected to be released later this year, fans can expect to see the Dewbauchee Seven-70 in the upcoming title as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.