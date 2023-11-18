Is it worth getting Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online before the winter update 2023?

Rockstar Games recently confirmed the GTA Online winter update in its latest newswire post. While waiting for new vehicles to arrive with the patch, players can spend their time collecting existing ones. The game's latest weekly update features many rides at showrooms. One of them is the infamous Emperor ETR1, a two-seater endurance racing ride.

The Emperor ETR1 is available at a staggering 50% discount this week from Luxury Autos Showroom. However, many players may be wondering how well it performs in 2023.

For this reason, let’s take a look at everything to know about the Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online: A visual breakdown

GTA Online's Emperor ETR1 is heavily inspired by the real-life Lexus LF LC Vision Gran Turismo. However, it has also taken some design cues from the following vehicles for various body parts:

Gazoo Racing Lexus LFA – Front fascia

Front fascia R&D Sport Subaru BRZ GT300 – Bodywork

Bodywork Toyota FT-1 Concept – Minor styling

Minor styling Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 – B-pillar, spoiler, and roof shape

Rockstar Games has given the Emperor ETR1 the following visual characteristics:

Front body:

Carbon-fibre splitter

The large intake on the center

The manufacturer emblem

Thin grille

Curved headlights comprising LED-like strips and four square units

Two small vents on the hood

Side body:

Vertical intakes

Air-flow exits on fenders

Single side-exhaust

Black-finished pillars

Rear body:

A large-sized carbon-fiber spoiler

Tail lights

The license plate

A lower exit vent

A five-element diffuser

A single brake light on the center

A fully carbon-plated underside with both rear and front diffuser

Interior:

Steel flooring

Sport seats

Race seatbelts

Center console with various switches and buttons

Knob reading F/R

Dual RPM indicators on the steering wheel

A large extended gear-shifter between the seats

Radio under the dashboard

How does the Emperor ETR1 perform in 2023?

The 50% discount on the Emperor ETR1 in the latest GTA Online weekly update is a great deal. The two-door supercar is powered by a V6-like engine with three pipes on each manifold, bearing a fuel injection and oil breathers.

According to testing done by Broughy1322, the Emperor ETR1 can reach an impressive top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:01.195. This makes it better than many other cars of the same class, and players can use it for competitive racing in Los Santos. Its excellent traction gives it much-needed responsiveness, making it suitable for getaway missions as well.

The Emperor ETR1 can be purchased from Luxury Autos Showroom at a sale price of $997,500. It is definitely worth getting before the winter update.

If GTA Online players are looking for a budget supercar, the Emperor ETR1 is a great choice while waiting for the upcoming Grotti Turismo Omaggio.

