List of GTA Online vehicles at Simeon's car showroom and Luxury Autos (November 16-22, 2023)

With each weekly update, GTA Online changes vehicles at Simeon’s car showroom as well as Luxury Autos, and today’s event is no exception. From now until November 22, 2023, players can grab some of the best rides from these showrooms and even do some test drives. This includes popular four-wheelers like Declasse Vigero ZX, Grotti Furia, and Vapid Clique Wagon.

This article shares the latest list of GTA Online vehicles available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom.

Tezeract, Emerus, and ETR1 are featured this week at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport car showrooms in GTA Online (November 16-22)

1) Pegassi Tezeract

The Pegassi Tezeract is a 2-seater electric supercar vehicle in GTA Online that debuted in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series. It is inspired by the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.

The Tezaract seemingly runs on a large battery cell, powerful enough to reach a competitive top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.229. Players can get it for a price of $2,825,000 from the Legendary Motorsport or Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

2) Progen Emerus

The Progen Emerus is a 2-seater hypercar in GTA Online, which debuted in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The vehicle is famously inspired by the real-life 2019 McLaren Senna.

The Emerus is powered by a V8 engine with a 7-speed transmission, allowing it to attain a maximum speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:58.291. Throughout November 22, 2023, it can be purchased from Simeon’s car showroom for a 40% discounted price.

3) Grotti Furia

The Grotti Furia is another 2-door supercar in GTA Online which debuted with The Diamond Casino Heist update. The vehicle is based on the real-life Pininfarina Battista.

On the performance side, the Furia runs on a V12 engine with a 6-speed transmission. As per Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.294. Gamers can buy it from Simeon’s car showroom for a price between $2,740,000 - $2,055,000.

4) Vapid Clique Wagon

The Vapid Clique Wagon is one of the new cars in GTA Online added as part of the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update. The 2-door station wagon seems to be inspired by the real-life 1951 Ford Country Squire.

The Clique Wagon runs on a single-cam V8 engine and can reach a fair top speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h). According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can complete a lap in 1:19.296. Players can grab the Clique Wagon from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a 40% discounted price of $723,000.

5) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a 2-seater civilian muscle car in GTA Online that debuted last year as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is primarily inspired by the 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Vigero ZX also runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed transmission, allowing it to attain a staggering top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). This can further be boosted to 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) with HSW upgrades. It can purchased from Simeon’s showroom for $1,947,000.

6) Übermacht Revolter

The Übermacht Revolter is a 4-seater civilian luxury sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. It is based on the real-life Cadillac Escala Concept.

On the performance side, the Revolter is powered by a V8 engine, allowing it to reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.198. It is available from Luxury Autos Showroom for a 50% discounted price of $805,000.

7) Emperor ETR1

The Emperor ETR1 is a 2-door endurance racing car in the game that debuted in 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunts update. It's largely based on the real-life Lexus LF LC Vision Gran Turismo.

The ETR1 seems to be powered by a V6 engine with a 6-speed transmission. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.195. It is available from Luxury Autos Showroom for a 50% discounted price of $997,500.

Players should try to acquire each vehicle mentioned above while waiting for a release date for the GTA San Andreas DE on Android devices.