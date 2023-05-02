Where to find Enus Super Diamond luxury sedan in GTA 5 Story Mode?

Rockstar has added over 300 different vehicles to GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) Story Mode, including sports cars, sedans, and supercars. While few can be found more frequently, the Enus Super Diamond rarely spawns throughout Los Santos. It is a four-seater luxury sedan that appears randomly in the game, making it incredibly frustrating to find at times.

However, the Grand Theft Auto community has been analyzing the vehicle’s spawn locations over the years and identifying some locations for players to find the car more easily.

How to obtain Enus Super Diamond in GTA 5 Story Mode in 2023

The Enus Super Diamond in Grand Theft Auto 5 is inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Phantom (2023-2017) and has a boxy design with ample room for its passengers. It runs on a modeled twin-cam turbocharged inline-four engine with a six-speed transmission. Like every other GTA 5 car in Story Mode, the car can be found in the open world by any of the game’s protagonists and stored in garages.

Here is a complete list of all possible spawn locations where players can find the Enus Super Diamond in GTA 5 Story Mode:

It usually spawns in traffic in the Rockford Hills area

During the Epsilon Program Missions, it also spawns in the parking lot next to the Leopold Luxury Department Store.

The vehicle sometimes spawns in Vespucci Beach’s traffic.

Players can obtain it during the random event of untying the groom from a telephone pole and driving it to his wedding. Once the players complete it, they will receive a call to keep the Enus Super Diamond as a reward.

It occasionally spawns in the Vinewood Hills and Richman regions of the map.

Sometimes, it can also be found across the Hookies store in North Chumash.

While the above-mentioned locations are available in the vehicle's game files, the Enus Super Diamond may not always spawn there. However, these in-game areas offer a good chance of finding one of the best cars in GTA 5 compared to others.

Players can also purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $250,000. Here’s how to buy it and instantly store it in the available garage:

Open the internet from the phone Open Southern San Andreas Super Autos Select the Enus Super Diamond car Choose a color and press Order

This option is convenient for GTA 5 players as they generally earn substantial money after completing several heists and missions.

Since the vehicle is popular among the player base, Rockstar Games could also add the vehicle to the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Poll : Have You Ever Spotted The Super Diamond in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes