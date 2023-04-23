Why GTA Online players should get Turismo R after The Last Dose update

Rockstar Games has taken inspiration from several real-life cars for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While some exude class and luxury, others dominate the race tracks with their blazing-fast speed. One such car belonging to the racing category is the Turismo R. The vehicle is designed by Italian manufacturer Grotti and has a combination of speed and style.
Several new vehicles have recently been added to the game after The Last Dose update, with the Grotti Turismo R retaining its position among the highly valued cars. For those interested, here is why players should get the Turismo R in GTA Online.
Why Grotti Turismo R is must-have in GTA Online after The Last Dose update
The Grotti Turismo R is a hybrid-electric Super Car in GTA Online that was added to the game in 2014 as part of the Business update. Its design, inspired by real-life cars like the McLaren P1, LaFerrari, and GTA Spano, is visually appealing. It has a curvy design, while its interior features like the dial set and layout are similar to that of the Bravado Banshee.
The Turismo R's powerful single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine sits at the back and is covered by glass. It can achieve a top speed of 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h, which is faster than the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.
Furthermore, its acceleration is considerably quick, as can be seen in its recorded lap time of 1:01.998. Even at high speeds, handling remains stable. The traction and braking systems are excellent and keep the car from spinning out of control.
Here is a rundown of some of the Turismo R's attribute ratings as per Rockstar Games' official website on a scale of 100:
Speed - 83.17
- Acceleration - 88.25
- Braking - 40.00
- Handling - 80.00
- Overall - 72.85
Players can also greatly enhance the vehicle's base performance by installing upgrades. There are 19 customization categories available at Los Santos Customs and the Agency Workshop. Here is a list of some of them:
Armor upgrades - 5
- Brakes - 4
- Engine upgrades - 4
- Exhaust - 4
- Headlights - 2
- Plates - 5
- Front Bumpers - 13
- Rear Bumpers - 2
- Liveries - 11
- Roof - 2
- Spoilers - 2
- Suspension - 5
- Transmission - 4
- Window Tint - 4
Additionally, there is an option to install bulletproof tires along with Turbo tuning. Through the new License Plate Creator website, players can add a personal touch to the vehicle.
The Grotti Turismo R is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for a price of $500,000. Those who have the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack or the Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition can get this car for free.
