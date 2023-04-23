Why GTA Online players should get Turismo R after The Last Dose update

Rockstar Games has taken inspiration from several real-life cars for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While some exude class and luxury, others dominate the race tracks with their blazing-fast speed. One such car belonging to the racing category is the Turismo R. The vehicle is designed by Italian manufacturer Grotti and has a combination of speed and style.

Several new vehicles have recently been added to the game after The Last Dose update, with the Grotti Turismo R retaining its position among the highly valued cars. For those interested, here is why players should get the Turismo R in GTA Online.

Why Grotti Turismo R is must-have in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Grotti Turismo R is a hybrid-electric Super Car in GTA Online that was added to the game in 2014 as part of the Business update. Its design, inspired by real-life cars like the McLaren P1, LaFerrari, and GTA Spano, is visually appealing. It has a curvy design, while its interior features like the dial set and layout are similar to that of the Bravado Banshee.

The Turismo R's powerful single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine sits at the back and is covered by glass. It can achieve a top speed of 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h, which is faster than the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

Furthermore, its acceleration is considerably quick, as can be seen in its recorded lap time of 1:01.998. Even at high speeds, handling remains stable. The traction and braking systems are excellent and keep the car from spinning out of control.

Here is a rundown of some of the Turismo R's attribute ratings as per Rockstar Games' official website on a scale of 100:

Speed - 83.17

Acceleration - 88.25

- 88.25 Braking - 40.00

- 40.00 Handling - 80.00

- 80.00 Overall - 72.85

Players can also greatly enhance the vehicle's base performance by installing upgrades. There are 19 customization categories available at Los Santos Customs and the Agency Workshop. Here is a list of some of them:

Armor upgrades - 5

Brakes - 4

Engine upgrades - 4

Exhaust - 4

Headlights - 2

Plates - 5

Front Bumpers - 13

Rear Bumpers - 2

Liveries - 11

Roof - 2

Spoilers - 2

Suspension - 5

Transmission - 4

Window Tint - 4

Additionally, there is an option to install bulletproof tires along with Turbo tuning. Through the new License Plate Creator website, players can add a personal touch to the vehicle.

The Grotti Turismo R is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for a price of $500,000. Those who have the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack or the Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition can get this car for free.

