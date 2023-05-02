5 best cars to buy in GTA Online after latest weekly update (2023)

GTA Online’s new weekly update was released last week on April 27, 2023, giving players a chance to grab exciting cars at incredible prices. This week, gamers can find vehicles from the likes of Overflod, Declasse, and Karin at staggering discounted prices. From classic cars to super rides, there’s something for everyone. However, with so many options to choose from, players may be wondering which car is the best investment.

This article will list five of the best cars to purchase in GTA Online by May 4, 2023. This includes test data by famous creator Broughy1322 that provides more insights into the performance of each car.

Entity MT, Issi Rally, and Kuruma (Armored) are amongst the best GTA Online cars this week (post-The Last Dose update)

5) Overflod Entity MT

Vehicle Class – Super

Top Speed – 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h)

The Overflod Entity MT is a two-seater HSW hypercar added to GTA Online as part of the latest Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is famously inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko, with some elements resembling the Regera.

The car runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine, giving it enough power to reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.196 as one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Players can get the vehicle at a 25% discounted price of $1,766,250.

4) Declasse Tulip M-100

Vehicle Class – Muscle

Top Speed – 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars added a lot of new cars to GTA Online, and the Declasse Tulip M-100 is one of the more popular choices. The vehicle is based on the fourth-generation Chevrolet Malibu Coupe and is powered by a V8 engine.

Despite its low top speed, the muscle car can still complete one lap in a decent 1:10.938 time. The Declasse Tulip M-100 is not meant for racing. It's meant to cater to motorheads who love to collect classic vintage-looking cars and cruise the city in style. The game is currently offering the vehicle at an exciting 25% discounted price of $1,243,500.

3) Weeny Issi Rally

Vehicle Class – SUV

Top Speed – 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

The Weeny Issi Rally is also one of the newest cars added with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The rally-oriented compact SUV is inspired by the Mini John Cooper Works WRC and powered by a lively V8 engine.

As tested by Broughy1322, the vehicle can complete one lap in 1:09.219. While it may not be that impressive, owners can maximize their performance using HSW Upgrades and achieve a mind-blowing top speed of 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h). It is available for $1,835,000 till May 3, 2023, from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Invetero Coquette D10

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

The Invetero Coquette D10 is a two-seater sports civilian car added to the game with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It resembles the real-life Corvette C8 with some design cues taken from the C7.

Apart from an incredible top speed, the Coquette D10 possesses pretty good acceleration for a sports car. Its durability and ability to complete one lap in 1:04.031 makes it a perfect choice for getaway situations. While the latest GTA Online weekly update doesn’t offer any discount on the car, it is still being showcased at Simeon’s showroom with a price tag of $1,510,000.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a four-seater armored sedan vehicle that has been a fan favorite since its release with the Heists update. Being an armored variant of the standard Kuruma, it is also inspired by the same Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Powered by a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine, the sports car boasts good overall performance with a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) and a lap time of 1:09.036. The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is one of the best cars in GTA Online to complete missions and heists as it is three times more durable than its standard counterpart. Gamers can get it at a jaw-dropping 35% discounted price of $453,863 - $341, 250.

Although no more new cars are going to be added in GTA Online The Last Dose update, players can pick up any of the aforementioned vehicles while they wait for the summer update 2023.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will add more cars with the upcoming summer update? Yes No 0 votes