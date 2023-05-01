Why Mobile Operations Centre is best investment in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Mobile Operations Center, or MOC, is one of GTA Online's oldest and most popular utility vehicles. Rockstar Games added it in 2017 with the Gunrunning update and made it exclusively for criminal activities. While the multiplayer game currently has several options replicating most of the vehicle's functionalities, it is still one of the best investments in 2023. Players who prefer agility in the game should invest in the MOC.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update did not include anything new to the feature-packed property, but the MOC can still outrun many vehicles and provide better service. This article explains why GTA Online players should invest in a MOC in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mobile Operations Center is one-stop solution for many activities in GTA Online

Rockstar Games included the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online primarily to provide additional support for gunrunners. It is a military-grade modular vehicle with two components: a trailer and a cab. However, the term MOC technically refers to the trailer.

It consists of three bays where players can install up to three different types of workstations. While each bay is empty by default, the customization options are as follows:

Living quarters

Command Center

Weapon Workshop

Weapon & Vehicle Workshop

Personal Vehicle Storage

The living quarter serves as a spawn point, allowing players to engage in GTA Online's gunrunning business immediately. The Command Center performs a variety of business-related missions, each associated with a specific vehicle. Completing the mission unlocks the trade price for that vehicle.

The weapon and vehicle workshop allows for quick customizations and refills. This is useful for players who use special Mk II weapons. The vehicle workshop is also useful for customizing a few weaponized vehicles in GTA Online.

As previously stated, most of these functions are currently accessible through many other properties and services in the multiplayer game. However, the MOC has the advantage of mobility.

While players must physically visit other properties to access the features, the Mobile Operations Center can be spawned anywhere on the map. This allows hardcore players to continue grinding in Grand Theft Auto Online while only wasting a few minutes on refills and modifications.

Other utilities of MOC

Aside from missions, weapons, and vehicle modifications, the MOC is a beast in itself. The vehicle can transport up to three players and withstand up to 20 homing missiles, RPGs, and Sticky Bombs. You can also use it to travel the map as it is a powerful vehicle that can ram through any obstacles on the road.

Interested players can purchase the MOC from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,225,000 after unlocking it.

