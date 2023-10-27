Is it worth getting Karin Everon in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update?

The new GTA Online Halloween 2023 update has been released by Rockstar Games, offering many exciting things to collect, including the infamous Karin Everon. The four-door, off-road truck is available as the Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week. However, the all-terrain vehicle was added to the game in 2019, and a lot of cars have debuted in Los Santos since then.

Considering there are other Halloween-special vehicles available to collect, one might wonder if it’s worth getting Karin Everon this week. Let’s take a look at everything that players should know about the vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Karin Everon in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update: Visual design

The Karin Everon in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the real-life Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck, with some elements taken from the following vehicles:

Second-generation Isuzu D-Max – Front Fascia

Front Fascia Third-generation Nissan Navara – Front Bumper

Front Bumper Fourth-generation Ram pickups – Taillights

The off-road, all-terrain truck has the following visual characteristics, giving it a large and bulky profile:

Front body:

A large front bumper

A trapezium intake on the bumper

Two small sections with silver surrounding

Unusable circular fog lamps

Silver grille with multiple horizontal elements

Small turn signals

Simple bonnet design with small elevations from both sides of the grille

Side body:

Bulky arches

Silver side-steps

Silver door handles

Badging on front doors

Tall cabin area with black trim around the windows

Half-coloured mirror shells

Small aerial on the roof

Rear body:

A load bed

Silver trimming on the bed’s upper borders and the corresponding tailgate

A central handle and badges on the tailgate

Vertical tail lamps consist of turning lamps, lower reverse lamps, and middle brake lamps.

Silver-finished rear bumper

Underside:

An exposed black chassis frame

A small hook at the rear of the frame

Red suspension springs

Two parallel trailing arms

Single exhaust tube

How does Karin Everon perform in 2023?

Like some of the best cars in GTA Online, the Karin Everon runs on a 5.4L V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The engine is powerful enough to give it an impressive straight-line speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) and power to climb inclined roads on the map. According to testing done by Broughy1322, the vehicle can complete one lap in an average time of 1:09.805.

The Karin Everon normally costs around $1,475,000-$1,106,250. However, the latest GTA Online weekly update gives the vehicle for free if players win it at the Lucky Wheel. This makes it an incredible opportunity to collect the off-road truck without investing any money. Apart from all the other uses, the vehicle can also be driven to find all pumpkin locations in GTA Online easily.

To conclude, the Karin Everon is definitely worth getting in the Grand Theft Auto Online Halloween 2023 update.

With the GTA 6 announcement rumored to be almost here, it’s the best time to get Karin Everon and enjoy every corner of Los Santos in an outdoorsy fashion.

