Is it worth getting Pfister Growler in GTA Online in 2024?

Pfister Growler is one of those vehicles in GTA Online that are always trending on the internet now and then. It is a 2-door civilian sports car inspired by the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman, which Rockstar Games added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. However, it’s 2024 now, and one might wonder if the automobile is worth getting after all this time.

That being said, let’s learn everything about Pfister Growler that GTA Online players should know about, including its performance.

Pfister Growler in GTA Online: A brief about its visual appearance

The latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Pfister Growler, has taken design cues from other real-life cars as well, giving it the sporty look that fans can expect from Pfister cars in general:

Porsche 718 Cayman – Overall design

– Overall design Alpine A110 (2017) – Exhaust, rear diffuser, and headlights

– Exhaust, rear diffuser, and headlights Gemballa Mirage GT – Front bumper

– Front bumper Audi R8 Spyder (2010–2012) – Side vent

The Pfister Growler has the following main design characteristics, giving it an identical look to that of the Pfister Comet S2:

Front body:

Three large mesh intakes dominate the front fascia

Two narrow intakes

Large black housings with headlamps

Circular units in the middle and vertical units on the sides

Pfister logo on the bonnet’s front end

PFISTER lettering near the windscreen

Side body:

Small side-skirts

Inset portions passing through the doors

Painted door handles

Rear-view mirrors mounted near cabin A-pillars

Black trimmings around the windows

Black separations for rear-quarter windows

Rear body:

Small black strip with PFISTER lettering embossed on it

A small lip above the strip

Rounded housings with modern light strips

Red strips on the rear bumper

A trapezium-shaped impressed area on the bumper’s center for the number plate

Dual diffuser blades

A single exhaust tube

How does the Pfister Growler perform in 2024?

GTA Online Pfister Growler runs on a flat-6 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive layout. Famous creator and analyst Broughy1322 tested the sports car and discovered that it can go up to the maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) after fully upgrading its performance parts. This also helps it to complete one lap in an average time of 1:04.231, which is pretty decent among the vehicle class.

While the performance may not make the Growler one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it still holds its ground pretty well for getaway missions or day-to-day hustle.

Additionally, those who are Porsche enthusiasts and want to drive a one in Los Santos can use the following liveries for Growler:

Coverup livery - RWB Porsche 964 "Apple Computer"

- RWB Porsche 964 "Apple Computer" Reverse Vandal and Vandal liveries - Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport3

- Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport3 Tinkle Sprint livery - Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

All of this makes the Pfister Growler a good investment if looking for a Porsche-based vehicle.

As the Growler is not one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, it can be purchased anytime from Legendary Motorsport for $1,627,000 - $1,220,250.

