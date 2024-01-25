5 reasons to own Pfister Growler in GTA Online

The Pfister Growler is one of GTA Online's tuner sports cars, introduced to the game back in August 2021. This ride is an interesting combination of looks and performance and can be purchased from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport for $1,627,000. Moreover, unlocking its Trade Price can reduce the cost to $1,220,050, which, despite still being expensive, is justified via its attributes.

Rockstar Games has also given players an opportunity to claim this car for free through January 31, 2024, by making it this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Pfister Growler in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online players can consider owning a Pfister Growler for the following five reasons

1) Great top speed

Speed is undoubtedly one of the most highly prioritized aspects when purchasing a vehicle in this multiplayer title. An expensive price tag may give the illusion of a commodity having good performance, but one should remember that there are many average cars in GTA Online costing over a million dollars.

Luckily, the Pfister Growler isn't a part of that group and looks to offer the best returns to its owner, at least in terms of performance. According to popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322, the Growler can hit a great top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) when fully upgraded, which can be a great asset for various tasks in the game.

2) Quick acceleration

The Pfister Growler can be used to participate in various GTA Online races, and it can do quite well in them thanks to its top speed. However, its ability to accelerate quickly also gives it a major advantage. Rockstar Games has assigned its standard acceleration a pretty impressive rating of 83.44 out of 100.

Players can improve this aspect further via customizations like Turbo Tuning and EMS upgrades. That said, it isn't exactly a breeze to maneuver at high speeds, so drivers will have to pay a little attention to prevent it from spinning out.

3) Based on the Porsche 718 Cayman

The design of this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle, Pfister Growler, is seemingly based on the Porsche 718 Cayman from real life. This gives it a sleek and stylish look that can add value to any player's collection.

Growler's front end is smooth and curvy, which is, interestingly, quite reminiscent of many Pfister Comet variants. Its two doors feature rear intakes positioned very close to the rear wheels on each side. At the car's core is a flat-six engine, lying right behind the seats and covered with a glass top.

4) High customizability

There are a total of 29 customization categories available for the Pfister Growler. While its original design is already impressive, players can choose from various vehicle parts and upgrades to further enhance this ride inside and out.

For instance, players can modify Growler's exhausts, hood, bumpers, front fenders, strut brace, hood catches, dashboard, dials, seats, door panels, liveries, and more in addition to the usual performance upgrades. The cost of completely upgrading it is around $575,480; hence, some might want to use GTA Online money glitches to afford this.

5) Decent drifting ability

Drifting is a popular activity among several GTA Online players for which Tuner Cars are a great fit. Although the Pfister Growler cannot be termed the best drift car in the game, it does sufficiently well in this department, especially when equipped with Low Grip Tires from the LS Car Meet. The vehicle also has a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, which aids in drifting.

Rockstar Games recently added a Drift Race Category in the multiplayer, but the Growler, unfortunately, cannot be used to compete in them. That said, a new Drag Race category has been added to today's GTA Online weekly update.

