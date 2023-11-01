Is it worth getting Zombie Bobber in GTA Online in 2023?

The Zombie Bobber is one of the highlighted GTA Online vehicles in this title's latest and final Halloween 2023 event. It is a one-seater Harley-Davidson-styled motorcycle manufactured by Western Motorcycle Company in Los Santos. Rockstar Games added this automobile to the game in 2016 as part of the Bikers update. However, it’s now 2023, and this bike is available at a staggering 50% discount for a limited time.

In case gamers are wondering if the Zombie Bobber is worth getting in GTA Online this year, here's everything you need to know about the motorcycle and how it performs compared to other similar vehicles.

GTA Online Western Zombie Bobber - A brief visual break-down

The latest GTA Online weekly update makes the Western Zombie Bobber available at a 50% discounted price of $49,500 at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. As its name suggests, the vehicle is basically a bobber version of the famous Zombie Chopper bike in this game. However, it still boasts some differences in design that players can notice.

Here are all the important visual characteristics of the Western Zombie Bobber bike one should know about:

Front grinder design

Springer front end

Single circular headlight

Small-sized angular fuel tank than to that of the Chopper variant

Large-sized square-shaped oil tank

Shorter rear fender

Single flatter seat

Dual exhaust pipes

No passenger footpegs

While this one may not look like one of the best GTA Online Halloween vehicles, here's how it performs.

How does the Western Zombie Bobber perform in 2023?

The Western Zombie Bobber is powered by a chain-driven V-twin internal combustion engine that comes with a five-speed manual transmission. According to the in-game files, this vehicle is capable of reaching only 85.13 mph (137.00 km/h).

However, famous analyst Broughy1322 tested its performance and found that this ride is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 113.75 mph (183.06 km/h) with a full upgrade.

While that doesn’t make the Zombie Bobber one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, it is still quicker than some other bikes in the game. Here’s a list of options the vehicle surpasses in terms of top speed:

Zombie Bobber – 113.75 mph

Manchez – 113.50 mph

Esskey – 112.75 mph

FCR 1000 Custom – 112.50 mph

Sanctus – 112 mph

FCR 1000 – 112 mph

Nemesis – 111.25 mph

Innovation – 110.00 mph

Lectro – 109.25 mph

Vader – 107.75 mph

Avarus – 107.50 mph

Enduro – 107.25 mph

Daemon – 107 mph

PCJ 600 – 106.75 mph

Daemon (Custom) – 106.50 mph

Sovereign – 106.25 mph

Rampant Rocket Tricycle – 106 mph

Hexer – 104.75 mph

Faggio – 103.25 mph

Chimera – 103.00 mph

Stryder – 101.5 mph

Wolfsbane – 101.50 mph

Police Bike – 100.50 mph

Bagger – 98 mph

Faggio Sport – 76.75 mph

Faggio Mod – 74.25 mph

Players should note that Rockstar Games has removed some of these motorcycles from the game as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update this year. However, the developers have promised to bring them back occasionally.

If players are looking for a new motorcycle and want to travel through Los Santos with style, the Western Zombie Bobber is a decent choice, even in 2023.

