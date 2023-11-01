Final chance to claim huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games’s GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is in its final stage, and the latest weekly update offers massive discounts on some of the best Halloween-special vehicles the game has to offer.

From now until 3 am PT, November 2, 2023, you can save millions of in-game cash by getting rides from the likes of Liberty City Cycles (LCC), Overflod, Albany, Western, Chariot, and Declasse.

Additionally, one of the San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles, Penaud La Coureuse, is on sale during the ongoing Halloween event in GTA Online.

This is the best time to obtain new GTA Online vehicles (November 1-2)

Rockstar Games’ current weekly concessions allow vehicle collectors to claim up to a 50% discount on select vehicles featured in the ongoing GTA Online Halloween 2023 event. Here’s a brief list of automobiles on sale until 3 am PT, November 2, 2023:

Penaud La Coureuse (20% off) – $1,592,000

LCC Sanctus (40% off) – $1,197,000

Överflöd Autarch (40% off) – $1,173,000

Albany Lurcher (40% off) – $390,000

Western Zombie Bobber (50% off) – $49,500

Albany Roosevelt Valor (50% off) – $491,000

Albany Fränken Stange (50% off) – $275,000

Chariot Romero Hearse (50% off) – $22,500

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod (50% off) – $189,000

Which is the best vehicle to buy in Los Santos at a discounted price this week?

Since it’s the in-game Halloween celebration, the most logical choice is the Albany Fränken Stange, one of the best spooky-themed vehicles on discount this week.

It’s a 4-seater hot rod inspired by none other than the Munster Koach, a family car featured in the famous American sitcom The Munsters.

Rockstar Games has made the Fränken Stange a modified version of the Roosevelt, giving it the hot rod look one can expect from a vehicle of this sort.

As per testing done by Broughy1322, the discounted vehicle can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), which is pretty decent. It can also complete one lap in an average time of 1:16.909.

With the spooky season coming to an end, there couldn't be a better time for you to pick up one of the best GTA Online Halloween vehicles, the Albany Fränken Stange, and save 50% of your hard-earned money via the discounted price.

