Is it worth owning Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Ocelot Pariah is not a brand new car added with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on March 7, 2024, but it remains very popular among the Grand Theft Auto community. The two-seater sports car, based primarily on the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, made its debut in this title in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. And it's still trending in 2024, which might make one wonder why this is the case.

One good reason for that is the Ocelot Pariah is one of the best things to own in GTA Online right now. More advantages of this car are discussed below. Let’s learn everything there is to know about this vehicle after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online Ocelot Pariah: Why is this car so special even in 2024 after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Ocelot Pariah is a remarkable machine that long-time GTA Online players love to drive, even after the release of the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This vehicle runs on a twin-cam four-cylinder engine with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. However, it performs similar to an automobile with a supercar engine. This allows it to achieve a maximum speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h).

Additionally, the Pariah excels when it comes to acceleration. It is super quick and can complete a single lap in an average time of just 1:00.828, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, even in 2024.

It has so much power that it occasionally goes off the road or spins out while taking corners. Its lightweight structure can also cause it to body roll a little. Players can easily tackle these problems by practicing how to control the automobile in Los Santos.

For participating in most sports class races, the Aston Martin-based ride remains one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. As such, it is a great automobile for both beginners and veterans to buy.

Rockstar Games added two brand new cars with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update; however, this vehicle is cheaper:

Ocelot Pariah - $1,420,000

$1,420,000 Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor - $4,065,000

$4,065,000 Canis Terminus - $1,877,500

The Pariah's low price compared to these vehicles helps it stay relevant.

Will it return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of April 17, 2024, the sports car is neither confirmed nor hinted at as being included in Grand Theft Auto 6. That said, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar Games brings popular rides from the current game to that one, including the Pariah.

