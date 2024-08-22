"It’s Florida! It’ll make a ton of sense": GTA 6 fans react to the extreme weather effects rumor

Weather is a topic that GTA 6 fans often speculate about. The upcoming title's official trailer didn't showcase much in detail, but some think that extreme weather effects might have been teased in it. Redditor u/great_maccc recently uploaded a few screenshots from the trailer in which weather conditions like heavy rainstorms and waterspouts were mentioned.

While this doesn't confirm that these extreme weather effects will be in the game, some fans, like u/ST8CASHBRKLYN, think it would make sense since the setting is seemingly a fictionalized version of Florida, named Leonida.

"It’s Florida! It’ll make a ton of sense."

Another fan, u/juniorboo239, even hoped for floods and hurricanes in it, stating that it would be cool to ride jet skis through the city.

"I hope there is hurricanes and flooding , would be cool to ride jet akis through the city"

Grand Theft Auto fan wants floods in the series' next entry (Image via Reddit:u/juniorboo239)

Many others have also expressed the desire to have such features in GTA 6 and are confident of Rockstar Games being able to implement them. Some even referred to the thunderstorms in Red Dead Redemption 2, hoping that the developer would improve upon them in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

"When a thunderstorm rolls in in RDR2, it's pure magic. Can't wait too see how they build on that for VI. Just driving around in bad weather. Gon be cozy af."

Fans want harsh weather conditions in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via Reddit)

It's worth noting that the GTA 6 leaks seemingly hinted at the influence of Red Dead Redemption 2 to some degree. So, it will be interesting to see if the Grand Theft Auto sequel exhibits similar or improved weather effects.

Fans discuss what kind of extreme weather effects they would like to see in GTA 6

The opening shot of Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next Grand Theft Auto title will take place in Leonida, which seems to be Rockstar Games' version of Florida. Since harsh weather conditions like thunderstorms are common in the real American state, fans hope to see similar things in its in-game iteration.

There is no confirmation of such weather effects being a part of it currently, as very little has been revealed officially. That said, rainstorms and waterspouts being mentioned in the first GTA 6 trailer's social media and news clips have given fans hope.

Back in March 2024, an alleged leak also suggested that there might be thunderstorms in GTA 6, but it hasn't been confirmed to be authentic.

In short, we have no idea about harsh weather conditions being a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 yet. They may be revealed in future trailers along with other gameplay features and mechanics, but that remains to be seen.

