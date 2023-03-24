Karin Boor in GTA Online: Everything about the upcoming drip-feed car in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC still has a lot of drip-feed content to be released in GTA Online, and fans are ecstatic. While The Last Dose update has added a lot of previously unreleased content, Rockstar Games is yet to include the new Karin Boor vehicle in the game. Although no official information about Boor is currently accessible, game data miners have unearthed some early insights regarding the vehicle.

This article discusses what GTA Online users may anticipate from the new drip-feed automobile, as well as its pricing and characteristics.

Note: The information available in this article is based on leaks. Rockstar may change the vehicle's characteristics in its final release.

Things to know about the upcoming Karin Boor drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online

The Karin Boor is the second drip-feed car teased in GTA Online's The Final Dose announcement trailer. It is a two-door coupe based on the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT, with modest design inspiration from the 1980-1984 Toyota Cresta (X50-X60) and the fourth-generation Toyota Hilux (N50/60/70), according to GTA Wiki.

It features a boxy design with a cargo bed. The passenger cabin is at the center of the vehicle and both the front and rear sides have visibly equal body lengths. While the standard Boor is pretty basic, Rockstar's teaser film revealed a substantially modified version with a front bumper with additional lights, fog lamps on the top, and many other upgrades.

The engine model of the vehicle is currently unknown, but leaks indicate that it will have a four-speed transmission box capable of spinning all four wheels at the same time. The vehicle will also be suitable for off-roading. However, its speed and other performances are yet to be tested. Therefore, the off-road racing utility is still indeterminate.

Currently, the vehicle is only known to have standard customization options through the Los Santos Customs garage or any other vehicle workshop in GTA Online. This will not include any of Imani Tech features, HSW customizations, or Benny's Original Motor Works enhancements.

Normal alterations, on the other hand, are noticeable, and players will be able to dramatically modify Boor's look in the game. The exhausts are one of the more eye-catching customization choices since players will be able to affix them to the rear of the cabin looking upwards rather than underneath the cargo bed, as is their typical location.

Furthermore, the cargo bed can also be completely covered with 10 different spoilers. Since Rockstar Games uses realistic physics in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, covering the back of the vehicle may improve aerodynamics and performance.

The Boor will be offered at $1,280,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website when it is available, according to GTA Wiki.

Poll : Are you planning to buy the Karin Boor in GTA Online? Yes Not really 0 votes