Is it worth buying the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online?

GTA Online is happy to announce the Lampadati Komoda, a new, sleek-looking addition from the Lampadati motors team. If players have the money, they should certainly buy it.

Lampadati is an Italian car manufacturer in GTA 5 and GTA Online with a wide array of beautiful and fast cars. Many of the company's cars draw inspiration from real-world manufacturers like Jaguar, Maserati, Lancia and Alfa Romeo. The Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online is no exception. Its front end looks similar to some of the more exotic Alfa Romeo cars, and it sports some Series 3 and 5 BMW-inspired features. Look carefully to see what other car styles make up this new vehicle.

How is the Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online?

Knowing about the real-life cars that inspired the Lambadati Komoda in GTA Online, it makes sense that it should be a fairly mean car on the streets.

Speed and handling

The Lampadati Komoda has a great acceleration rate measuring 0 to 100 mph in just over nine seconds, and it has also been known to hold a top speed of up to 125 mph on the main highways of Los Santos. For a fast-paced car, it certainly fits the bill and is one to consider for the races.

Pitted against some of its best competitors like V-STR, the Komoda holds up pretty well. Even if it is perhaps not as fast as the V-STR in every test, it is worth remembering that it comes in first place on the "off-road" tracks – like the hundreds that can be found in and around Blaine County, Trevor's stomping ground.

If players want to test this super-speedy car out in GTA Online, head north from the city and hit those almost endlessly winding dirt roads. Players will also be happy to hear that the breaking and handling of the Komoda is fairly good, allowing for sharp and well-executed turns. Although it may occasionally drift or slide, this doesn’t have much of a negative effect on the vehicle's overall performance.

Price of the Komoda

The last thing to mention is the price of the Komoda. If players have got the need for speed and the money to back it up, simply go to the Legendary Motorsport website and turn over $1,700,000 to add the Komoda to a fine personal collection of GTA Online vehicles.

