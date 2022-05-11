Larry Tupper's location in GTA 5 and where to find him and his crew

Bail Bond missions in GTA 5 allow players to turn in criminals in return for rewards. These tasks are part of the Strangers and Freaks missions and are given by Maude Eccles in GTA 5 when users play the game as Trevor Philips. They can be found in his Hobby and Pastime.

Maude sends each bail bond assignment to Trevor by email, along with a photo of the fugitive and a picture of the region the bail jumper is hiding. Since these places are not shown on the in-game map, gamers must rely on the clues given to locate the fugitives.

Larry Tupper is one of the most challenging targets to find, even though he is just the second bail bond target individuals get.

Location of Larry Tupper in GTA 5

Tupper became a bail bond target as he is wanted for the manufacture of illegal methamphetamine. Because of that, he will be hiding at an abandoned farm southwest of Sandy Shores, just west of the Redwood Lights trail. There should also be a green tractor just outside the barn.

This is why he is so hard to find, as the countryside in GTA 5 is a massive terrain with plenty of open space. There isn't much to see in the Great Chaparral, let alone Los Santos County, except a few sites.

How to capture Larry Tupper alive in GTA 5

Larry will be surrounded by thugs and attempt to flee down the hill if he is discovered. The ideal plan is to immediately kill the three thugs inside the Bison with a Sniper Rifle (gamers should try to aim at both the driver and the passenger behind him in the same shot) and then the thug conversing with Larry.

Once they're all dead, dash to the Bison and chase Larry down before he flees. He should surrender if players softly strike him with the car.

What happens if players keep Larry Tupper alive?

If Larry is arrested alive, he explains that he used to purchase drugs from Trevor but stopped after discovering another drug dealer. Then, he began selling his own narcotics at some point, attempting to steal a piece of the market away from Trevor, which, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with the protagonist.

Larry apparently has some ties to The Lost MC since he claims to know Johnny Klebitz and has heard of Trevor's treatment of him. After completing this mission, if individuals keep Larry alive, they will be rewarded with $10,000, but if they kill him, they will only get $5,000. Hence, the former option is better for players.

