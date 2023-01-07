Last chance to unlock the WM 29 Pistol in GTA Online as Festive Surprise 2022 ends this week

January 11, 2023, is GTA Online players' final day to obtain the WM 29 Pistol via the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event. It is also their last chance to get the other Festive Surprise 2022 freebies. Content like the 25 Snowmen Collectibles and The Gooch will vanish alongside the Weazel Plaza Shootout once the new weekly update goes live.

Players who miss the Festive Surprise 2022 event will likely have to wait until December 2023 to get another chance at these free gifts. It is currently unknown if the WM 29 Pistol will be purchasable at Ammu-Nation after the event is over.

Complete the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event to get the WM 29 Pistol in GTA Online

To get the WM 29 Pistol, GTA Online players must complete the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event. The last day to do so is on January 11, 2023.

To trigger the event, players must meet the following requirements:

Be in any session type for over 20 minutes

Be near Weazel Plaza between 8 pm and 6 am

There is no guarantee that the random event will spawn, even if players fulfill these conditions. An in-game day lasts for 48 minutes, so they will have to wait several dozen minutes to get another shot at the Weazel Plaza Shootout if they fail to see it the first time.

GTA Online players just have to eliminate an NPC holding a silenced WM 29 Pistol and then approach his body to collect the gun. However, they must actually press the relevant button to physically acquire the weapon, as just walking over it isn't enough.

For example, console players playing GTA Online will need to press right on the D-pad to get it. Once they do that, they will receive the WM 29 Pistol and a Season's Greetings weapon skin for the Pistol Mk II. Gamers can then escape the 3-star Wanted Level however they'd like.

The WM 29 Pistol will be in the player's inventory forever as long as they get it through this event. If they need ammo, they can get it from the Interaction Menu or via Ammu-Nation.

Other GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 events that are ending

A map of all Snowmen locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the other Festive Surprise 2022 events to briefly talk about is the Snowmen collectibles that players can destroy to get $250K in total and a Snowman Outfit. Gamers can use vehicles or weapons to destroy the Snowmen. They should hear a Christmas jingle if they're near one of these locations.

The other event to mention is The Gooch. This NPC can randomly appear in lobbies with two or more people, leading to him trying to steal some cash from one of the players. Gamers will get some money and The Gooch Mask if they manage to eliminate it after getting mugged.

The final thing worth mentioning here is that snowfall will end once the Festive Surprise 2022 event is over. Weekly snow won't be likely to start again until December 2023, so GTA Online players who like the weather should take advantage of it while it's still around.

