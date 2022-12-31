When will the snow event end in GTA Online?

As exciting as the winter weather is for some GTA Online players, one might inevitably wonder when this snow will end. Past years usually have it ending in early to mid-January, and it's not going to be much different in 2023. Rockstar's Newswire post on December 29, 2022, actually hints at the end date for this weather.

The Snowmen collectibles and The Gooch random event were slated to last through January 11, 2023. Ergo, it would be reasonable to assume that the snow will end on January 12, 2023. That date would be on a Thursday, which is when Rockstar usually rolls out weekly updates.

Snow should end in GTA Online on January 12, 2023

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Snowfall and holiday-themed festivities last till Thursday, January 12 Snowfall and holiday-themed festivities last till Thursday, January 12#GTAOnline https://t.co/xXCff22u2y

The above tweet contains the relevant Newswire passage discussing the festive winter events ending on January 11, 2023. Thus, any player who still seeks to participate in them only has until that date to do so. If they miss their chance, they will have to wait until the next Christmas event.

More importantly, snow affects the general aesthetic and driving conditions of GTA Online. Stuff like Christmas Trees in a player's business and the metallic variant in The Diamond Casino & Resort will disappear by January 12, 2023. Similarly, the option to use the Snowball as a joke weapon will also vanish by then.

Some GTA Online players love to take pictures of their characters and the environment. Since this weather only lasts for a few weeks every year, one is strongly urged to take all their holiday photos while this weather condition is still active.

How snow affects vehicles

GTA Online players should know that this weather condition slightly boosts the top speeds of all land vehicles driving under it. Not only that, but cars and motorcycles also have worse grip, affecting things like lap times.

Those who rely on Broughy1322's top speeds and lap times analysis should know they won't get that valuable data until snowfall ends. This means one can expect all the new drip-feed vehicles' top speeds and lap times to be revealed sometime after January 12, 2023.

Other winter news in GTA Online

There are some New Years stuff that players will get soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't any major new events introduced in relation to the winter season. The most notable thing to look forward to is the New Year's Gift, which all players will get by logging in any time between December 29, 2022, and January 6, 2023. Gamers will get the following freebies automatically delivered to them:

Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

20 x Firework Rockets

Full Snacks

Full Armor

25 x Sticky Bombs

25 x Grenades

5 x Proximity Mines

10 x Molotovs

There isn't anything else for the holidays apart from the old Christmas stuff introduced in the December 22 update. Some might miss the winter weather, but others will be glad to see it go.

The next time players can expect to see such a freezing climate in Los Santos will be around December 2023, which will likely end in early to mid-January 2024.

