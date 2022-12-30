How can GTA Online players claim their free New Year's Gift this week?

Rockstar Games has decided to release a New Year's Gift for all GTA Online players this year. Claiming it is exceptionally easy and can be achieved by all players. All one has to do is log in at any time in GTA Online.

Players can receive the gift anytime this week rather than logging in specifically on New Year's Day. The free bundle includes the following rewards:

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

10 Molotovs

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses

Full Snacks

Full Armor

Astute players will recognize that all of these rewards are identical to the earlier Los Santos Drug Wars leaks.

New Year's Gift information and other freebies this week in GTA Online

The full description of the New Year's Gift is as follows:

"There's no room for FOMO this holiday season: log in anytime this week to earn a New Year's Gift that includes all the necessary equipment to start the year with a bang."

Ironically, the Annis 300R is no longer available for purchase. Besides that, it's easy to claim the New Year's Gift as it's automatically delivered to the player's inventory once they log in.

Gamers will see a message stating:

"Happy Holidays from Rockstar! You have been awarded:"

GTA Online players will then see a list of all the rewards in the same text box.

Other freebies to get in GTA Online in the New Year

Fooligan Job Rewards include several freebies (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can also get some other free loot this week, the bulk of which is tied to Fooligan Jobs. Listed below is a list of the rewards:

Complete one Fooligan Job: Ice Vinyl jacket and Ice Vinyl Cut jacket

Ice Vinyl jacket and Ice Vinyl Cut jacket Complete three Fooligan Jobs as an Associate or Bodyguard: $100,000

$100,000 Complete ten Fooligan Jobs: Black Bigness Ski mask and White Bigness Ski mask

Black Bigness Ski mask and White Bigness Ski mask Complete 25 Fooligan Jobs: LS Smoking Jacket

LS Smoking Jacket Purchase or own the Acid Lab's Equipment Upgrade: Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt

All the clothing rewards will be delivered to players within 72 hours of logging in after January 10, 2023. The $100K bonus will automatically be sent to gamers within 72 hours of completing three Fooligan Jobs as either an Associate or a Bodyguard.

The Gooch Mask is still available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Older festive rewards from the previous week are still available:

The Gooch Mask

$125K and The Snowman Outfit

WM 29 Pistol

To get The Gooch Mask, players must wait for the Gooch NPC to ambush them before eliminating it. You must wait around 48 minutes in a session with at least two players, although there is no guarantee that the NPC will prioritize you if more than one player in that lobby has more than $0.

GTA Online players can get a $125K bonus and The Snowman Outfit by destroying all 25 Snowmen. The WM 29 Pistol is available at the Weazel Plaza Shootout random event.

The Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel free vehicle this week is the Truffade Adder, while the free Prize Ride car is the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire.

