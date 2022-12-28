Why is The Gooch one of the most frustrating GTA Online events?

GTA Online players will likely share the same frustrating experience looking for The Gooch in the Festive Surprise update. The weekly holiday event is nearly over, but even with a head start for several days, The Gooch is still hard to find.

He only spawns under specific conditions in GTA Online. If a player gets attacked by him, they can take him out to get a free mask, along with some extra cash and reputation.

Of course, that's easier said than done in GTA Online. It's not uncommon to see players complaining about the unfairness of this random event. More than a few unlucky ones will never run into him. There are several reasons why some players despise The Gooch, and it has nothing to do with his troll antics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Gooch is among the most annoying GTA Online events in recent memory

Ultimately, it takes forever to find him

Liam ❄️ @billsyliamgta



Credit to Ghostdudes on TikTok.



#GTAOnline Every GTA Online player waiting for The GoochCredit to Ghostdudes on TikTok. Every GTA Online player waiting for The Gooch 😂Credit to Ghostdudes on TikTok.#GTAOnline https://t.co/eLD1GzJzTi

First and foremost, this is not something that can be done casually. GTA Online players must meet the rigid conditions of this event. For starters, they must wait at least 48 minutes per session. There also needs to be another player in the same lobby. A single disconnect would force them to start over.

Even if these requirements are met, The Gooch is not guaranteed to spawn in the session. Players will also have to eliminate him very quickly since they will be temporarily stunned after the attack. It's quite possible for The Gooch to make his getaway without getting caught.

If that were to happen, GTA Online players would lose a small amount of cash, not to mention snacks they need to refill. At the end of the day, players only get a single mask from The Gooch. They don't even have access to his full outfit, which includes the blue fur and holiday cloak.

One player took seven hours just to find The Gooch

GTA Online YouTuber GhillieMaster made his dislike for this random event very clear in a recent video. RNG was not on his side, as it took him seven hours for The Gooch to show up. He went into multiple public sessions, and not a single player was attacked by the fiendish ghoul.

At one point, GhillieMaster even set a van on fire by repeatedly hitting it with a Candy Cane, and The Gooch was still nowhere to be found. Remember that destroying vehicles with a melee weapon takes a very long time.

GhillieMaster strongly claims that randomness completely ruins the player's experience with GTA Online. The worst part is that they only have a limited time before these holiday events go away.

Is there an easy method to complete this event?

Stryker @Stryker_man Gooch Mask



Have Cash, Make sure you in a vehicle on a Mk2 or motorbike as he pulls you out or off the vehicle & be in a session for 45 mins with 2 people do 2 in 1 stay near the weasel plaza try to activate both now sit there & wait EASY Gooch Mask #GTA HUGE HINT how to get the GoochHave Cash, Make sure you in a vehicle on a Mk2 or motorbike as he pulls you out or off the vehicle & be in a session for 45 mins with 2 people do 2 in 1 stay near the weasel plaza try to activate both now sit there & wait EASY 👀 Gooch Mask #GTA HUGE HINT how to get the GoochHave Cash, Make sure you in a vehicle on a Mk2 or motorbike as he pulls you out or off the vehicle & be in a session for 45 mins with 2 people do 2 in 1 stay near the weasel plaza try to activate both now sit there & wait EASY 👍 https://t.co/ztDQmQNmjc

The above tweet shows a simple but effective method. At least two players can join for a private session, then have one carry all the cash so The Gooch will attack them.

Alternatively, some can stand on top of the snowmen scattered across the region. The Gooch would end up circling around the player without ever hitting them, making him a very easy target.

With that said, GhillieMaster also used this particular tactic, so it's not a full-proof scheme. Players can only hope that luck is on their side.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes