How to easily find The Gooch in GTA Online amid Festive Surprise update

GTA Online players shouldn't have trouble finding The Gooch in the Festive Surprise update if they use a specific method. They must be prepared for this random event.

Christmas may be over, but the Festive Surprise update is still ongoing. There is still time for players to run into The Gooch and get a free mask in GTA Online. However, looking for him can be a little tricky. Some players might waste hours without finding him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A much easier way to get The Gooch Mask in GTA Online Festive Surprise update

Find another friend

Vinewood Motors @Vinewood_motors A tip if you're trying to get The Gooch Mask.



Make sure you're in a friend session with another person (preferably one other person) > Make sure your friend deposits all their cash (take it in turns) > Mr Gooch will visit you as you're the only player with cash. A tip if you're trying to get The Gooch Mask.Make sure you're in a friend session with another person (preferably one other person) > Make sure your friend deposits all their cash (take it in turns) > Mr Gooch will visit you as you're the only player with cash. https://t.co/5rcgHJtCpq

The Gooch will spawn in any session, but there has to be a minimum of two players. One of them also needs to have money in their bank account and wallet. Lastly, players must not be in the middle of a mission.

Twitter user @Vinewood_motors deserves credit for coming up with this method. If GTA Online players are having a difficult time finding The Gooch in the Festive Surprise update, they should use the following tactics:

Log in to a private session with one friend

Have that same friend deposit all their money into a bank

Meanwhile, the other player should have a lot of money on hand

Wait for The Gooch to attack the player with money

GTA Online players are strongly advised to stay out in the open. This will make it much easier to shoot down The Gooch if he's running away. Remember, players have until the end of the Festive Surprise update to collect their free mask, otherwise, they might have to wait until next year.

Of course, not everyone will have a friend to play with. With that in mind, there is a subreddit known as r/gtafriends, whose sole purpose is to bring other players together. Reddit users can try visiting the Discord link on the front page. They might be able to get some help there.

What happens if the player gets attacked?

Since this is a random event in GTA Online, players might be taken by surprise whenever The Gooch does show up. There's a reason why so many of them are having trouble looking for him in the Festive Surprise update. At the very least, @Vinewood_motors figured out an easier way to do it.

The Gooch is functionally similar to muggers in this game. After spawning out of nowhere, they will knock down the player and steal their money and snacks. The Gooch will then run away with the stolen belongings. Players will spend the next few seconds lying on the ground before they recover.

GTA Online users can either shoot The Gooch with a weapon or run him over with a nearby vehicle. Since they have knocked him for a brief period of time, players will need to eliminate him quickly in the Festive Surprise update. He can easily run off into the distance if one is too slow.

Just like that, players will unlock the Gooch Mask

Luis Sandoval @blustanli GTA V Online - The Gooch Mask Unlocked GTA V Online - The Gooch Mask Unlocked 😊 https://t.co/doKOZTfYEy

The GTA Online Festive Surprise update has given away many free holiday items, whether it's a Snowman Outfit or a Seasons Greeting skin for the Pistol Mk II.

However, finding the Gooch Mask is slightly more tedious since there is no guarantee that he will appear in the GTA Online Festive Surprise update. If the player uses the method suggested by @Vinewood_motors, they should increase the likelihood of this random event.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes