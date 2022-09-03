There are currently 18 cars with Hydraulics in GTA Online. Considering that players have quite the selection to choose from, it might be worth looking at a full list. Many of these options require one to convert some cars to their custom variations in Benny's Original Motor Works. However, not all of them do.

GTA Online players should also know that these 18 cars also have varying levels of Hydraulics, all of which can be seen when customizing the vehicle in Benny's Original Motor Works. The prices of this customization vary from one vehicle to another, but it will always be in the six-figure range.

Complete list of cars with Hydraulics in GTA Online

The Hermes is an example of something that doesn't require a conversion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some readers might only care about the actual list, so here it is:

Buccaneer Custom: $390,000 (conversion)

$390,000 (conversion) Chino Custom: $180,000 (conversion)

$180,000 (conversion) Faction Custom: $335,000 (conversion)

$335,000 (conversion) Faction Custom Donk: $695,000 (conversion)

$695,000 (conversion) Glendale Custom: $520,000 (conversion)

$520,000 (conversion) Hermes: $535,000

$535,000 Manana Custom: $925,000 (conversion)

$925,000 (conversion) Minivan Custom: $330,000 (conversion)

$330,000 (conversion) Moonbeam Custom: $370,000 (conversion)

$370,000 (conversion) Peyote Custom: $620,000 (conversion)

$620,000 (conversion) Primo Custom: $400,000 (conversion)

$400,000 (conversion) Sabre Turbo Custom: $490,000 (conversion)

$490,000 (conversion) Slamtruck: $1,310,000

$1,310,000 Slamvan Custom: $415,000 (conversion)

$415,000 (conversion) Technical Custom: $142,500 (conversion)

$142,500 (conversion) Virgo Classic Custom: $240,000 (conversion)

$240,000 (conversion) Voodoo Custom: $420,000 (conversion)

$420,000 (conversion) Yosemite: $485,000

Vehicles with custom variants have a conversion cost on top of regular car prices. Here is a list of the default vehicles necessary to create the custom variants:

Buccaneer: $29,000

$29,000 Chino: $225,000

$225,000 Faction: $36,000

$36,000 Glendale: $200,000

$200,000 Minivan: $30,000

$30,000 Moonbeam: $32,500

$32,500 Peyote: $38,000

$38,000 Primo: $9,000

$9,000 Sabre Turbo: $15,000

$15,000 Slamvan: $49,500

$49,500 Technical: $1,263,500

$1,263,500 Virgo: $195,000

$195,000 Voodoo: $5,000

GTA Online players interested in getting the custom variants will have to pay for both these prices, plus the custom conversion costs.

Hydraulics

The varying customization options related to this feature will affect how high the player's car can jump. Similarly, tapping or holding down the Hydraulics button affects the bounce of the vehicle. PC, PS4, and PS5 players can tap or hold "X," while Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players tap or hold "A."

Directional inputs can also be used to affect the vehicle's bounce. Most of the 18 automobiles with this feature feel different from one another, especially when it comes to the aforementioned customization options.

This update introduced this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

This feature was introduced in GTA Online 1.30 Lowriders and has continued to be used in new automobiles in some of the updates thereafter. The last update to feature a vehicle capable of using Hydraulics was The Cayo Perico Heist, which introduced the Slamtruck. That was Version 1.52, and GTA Online has received nearly a dozen updates since then with no new additions.

It is worth mentioning that this list was created some time after The Criminal Enterprises update first came out (September 3, 2022). Thus, it might not include any new vehicles with Hydraulics in one of the later updates.

Most cars cannot use this feature in GTA Online, so if a player wants to use it, they must buy one of the previously listed vehicles from this article's list.

