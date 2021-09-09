How to use hydraulics on cars in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Vehicles in GTA Online are a prized possession for players. GTA Online offers a myriad of customization options for cars, and one particular modification that stands out is the hydraulic suspension.

Having appeared prominently last in GTA San Andreas, this particular modification was a huge call-back to the legendary legacy title from Rockstar. This has been a hot choice for players since the Lowriders update was first made available in GTA Online.

This article explores how players can install and use the car hydraulics modification in GTA Online on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

GTA Online: a guide to install and use the hydraulic car mod for PC, PS4 and Xbox One players

The Lowrider Update DLC was released in October 2015 for GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

In order to get the hydraulic car suspension modification in GTA Online, players across all platforms must ensure they have the Lowrider Update downloaded and installed.

Once the installation is complete, players can select a vehicle from the lowrider class of cars to which they would like to add a hydraulic suspension.

Car Hydraulics come in different categories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once players select their desired car, they can head over to Benny's Original Motor Works to get their Hydraulic Suspension added on.

Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the suspension is installed, the process to use the Hydraulic Suspension is quite easy.

Hydraulics Controls for PS4, Xbox One and PC

For PS4:

Hitting the X button once raises the car to the highest suspension setting.

Holding down X and then releasing it makes the car bounce with all 4 wheels in the air.

Repeatedly tapping the X button results in small continuous bounces.

Using the steering wheel joystick in tandem with the various X button tapping patterns results in the car bouncing about its rear axle, front axle and also about its sides.

Players can also perform angular bounces by just changing the angle of the steering joystick.

For Xbox One:

Hitting the A button once raises the car to the highest suspension setting.

Holding down A and then releasing it makes the car bounce with all 4 wheels in the air.

Repeatedly tapping the A button results in small continuous bounces.

Using the steering wheel joystick in tandem with the various A button tapping patterns results in the car bouncing about its rear axle, front axle and also about its sides.

Players can also perform angular bounces by just changing the angle of the steering joystick.

For PC:

Hitting the X key once raises the car to the highest suspension setting.

Holding down the X key and then releasing it makes the car bounce with all 4 wheels in the air.

Repeatedly tapping the X key results in small continuous bounces.

Using the steering wheel joystick in tandem with the various X key tapping patterns results in the car bouncing about its rear axle, front axle and also about its sides.

Players can also perform angular bounces by making use of the A and D keys.

To make the front wheels bounce, players must press the X key and the Left Shift key or the NumPad 8 key.

To make the rear wheels bounce, players must press the X key and the Left Ctrl key or the NumPad 5 key.

A mix and match of all the keys, buttons and joystick movement combinations with perfect timing can result in some really amazing lowrider bouncing moves.

Lowrider Update DLC for cars in GTA Online enables players to custom fit their vehicles with Hydraulic Suspension, so players can go confidently to car meets and show some cool moves to their in-game friends.

