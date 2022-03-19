List of all exclusive items and rewards in next-gen GTA Online

Gamers on next-gen consoles were rewarded with some new items when they acquired their copy of GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced. In the past few days, since the new title's release, users worldwide have been hard at the game testing out all the new features.

From improved graphics and framerates to new and improved cars and driving upgrades, there is a lot for them to explore and enjoy in this new GTA Online edition.

It's more than just a few cars and paint jobs for GTA Online players

While there have been mixed discussions regarding all aspects of the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced release, including the standalone GTA Online, it is clearly a huge success. GTA fans have been provided with a new view, and below is a list of every new exclusive item and reward added to the game.

Obviously, the most noticeable improvements after graphics are those in the form of rewards or new items that GTA Online gamers received. They are listed below and include the new property and its features, as well as the latest vehicles and their customizations.

Hao's Special Works

HSW Performance upgrades - New engine/Brakes/Transmission/Turbo

- New engine/Brakes/Transmission/Turbo Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Grotti Turismo Classic

Bravado Banshee

Coil Cyclone II 2.2

Karin S95

Imponte Arbiter GT

Pfister Astron Custom

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Astron custom

Weaponized Ignus

Chameleon paintjobs - $40-$70k costs

Technical improvements include every new element of next-gen graphics and their accompanying features. These new resolutions and upgraded textures are just some things fans have noticed in the far clearer underwater corals or the flames and realistic plumes of smoke that bellow from exploded vehicles, for example.

The list below contains graphical improvements that make these things possible.

Graphics Modes - Performance/Fidelity/Performance RT

- Performance/Fidelity/Performance RT Improved Textures - Grass/Trees/Water/Roads and more

- Grass/Trees/Water/Roads and more 4K resolution

Ray Tracing with support

30FPS/60FPS

HDR support

Faster Loading Times

Increased population and traffic variety

Increased Draw Distance

Tempest 3D Audio engine

Spacial Sound

Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers (PS5)

Improved Lighting

One of the final things added that some players may still not know about is a slight change to the interactions menu. Users now have the option to hide icons for locations on the map.

For example, they can hide all of their properties or missions if they are trying to focus more on one specific location on the map without other nearby distractions.

