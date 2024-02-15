List of games canceled by Rockstar before GTA 6 release

The entire gaming world is excited for the release of GTA 6, which is coming out in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The title has been in the works for years now, and fans had been waiting for a painfully long time before an official announcement was made. However, before the trailer was launched, it was revealed that Rockstar Games had canceled a lot of planned titles over the years, most of which were expected to launch before Grand Theft Auto 6.

This includes an entirely unique game, a sequel to a successful title, some much-requested remasters, and several singplayer DLCs for their most popular offering. So, here's a list of everything that Rockstar canceled before the release of GTA 6.

All games Rockstar canceled before revealing GTA 6

1) Agent

Agent was a James Bond-inspired stealth action game to be set during the Cold War in the late 70s. It was supposed to "take players into the world of counter-intelligence, espionage, and political assassinations," according to the official description. Rockstar announced the game at E3 2009 as a PS3 exclusive before ultimately abandoning it.

According to Obbe Vermeij's now-deleted blog post in 2023, "the game wasn't progressing as well as [they had] hoped." The game was supposed to be much more linear, and, as revealed by Vermeij, it would have "a French Mediterranean city, a Swiss ski resort, Cairo, and at the end there would be a big shootout with lasers in space."

2) Bully 2

Bully was an open-world action-adventure title from Rockstar Games that was played from the perspective of a high school student. This controversial yet highly successful title was supposed to get a sequel, which was eventually revealed to have been canceled. According to a report by Game Informer, Bully 2 was supposed to have an interactive world where the NPCs remembered every action that the protagonist, Jimmy Hopkins, would take.

This system seemed to have evolved into the honor system of the Red Dead Redemption series, where, for instance, robbing a store means that players might be denied service if they return to the place. Every building in the game was meant to be enterable, and there would have supposedly been a grass-growing system that could have been tied to the lawnmowing punishment from Bully.

Interestingly, some lines of text pertaining to Bully 2 were extracted during last year's GTA 5 source code leak, which means that all hope might not be lost yet.

3) GTA 4 remaster

GTA 4 is one of the most highly-praised titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but the PC port was a disaster. Several bugs made it unplayable during launch, and it suffers from poor performance even on the most powerful rigs available today. Fans were hopeful of an official remaster when Take-Two began sending DMCA notices to modders.

While this action infuriated many in the community, it also indicated that something related to the game was in the works. However, a later report from insiders like Tez2 revealed that Rockstar had scrapped the plans for a GTA 4 remaster. This was reportedly done after the failure of the remastered Definitive Edition Trilogy.

4) GTA 5 Story Mode DLCs

Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally supposed to have several singleplayer expansions, which are as follows:

Manhunt

Agent Trevor

Assassination

Liberty City

Relationship

Prologue

Enterprise

Norman

The titles of these DLCs suggest that there were going to be missions based in Liberty City and probably even Ludendorff, the location seen in the Prologue. Many of these were supposedly altered into expansions for GTA Online instead, such as Agent Trevor being changed into The Doomsday Heist. The names of these DLCs were revealed during the GTA 5 source code leaks.

5) Red Dead Redemption remaster

A Red Dead Redemption remaster was also allegedly planned alongside the Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster, and was similarly canceled after the failure of the Grand Theft Auto DE Trilogy. The first game in Rockstar's beloved Red Dead franchise was exclusive to consoles, and PC players have been demanding a port for many years.

Reports of the title being re-released began circulating last year, only for it to be revealed as a Switch port. Although it performed well, this handheld port was locked to 30 FPS and was priced at $60 on launch. Fans were disappointed that this wasn't the 'remaster' they hoped for, which appears to have indeed been canceled.

